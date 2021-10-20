Community Letters

Redondo Beach Yacht Club will host the Turkey SHOOT Regatta on Nov. 6. Invitations are extended to sailboats with a PHRF Buoy Handicap of 280 or less. Classes will be determined using PHRF Buoy ratings, A:<135, B: 136-180, C: >180; the splits will be adjusted according to entries. There is a $15 entry fee, and forms can be filled out online at the Redondo Beach Yacht Club website or at the clubhouse between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on race day. The race will start at or around “S” Mark; the first warning is at 12:55 p.m. For more information, see the RBYC website at https://www.redondobeachyachtclub.org/.

REDONDO BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO