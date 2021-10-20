Community Letters

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jordan B Darling
thelog.com
 9 days ago

RE: Blips on the Radar: Dana Point Harbor (Oct. 1- 14) “On top of that, I’m told I’ll be moved after waiting for 18 years on a list to get my main channel slip? Because the rich don’t wait, they cheat.”. George Gregory. RE: Man’s Bestfriend...

www.thelog.com

The Staten Island Advance

Early announcement of DSNY compost program would help community (letter to the editor)

The following letter was sent to Commissioner Edward Grayson of the New York City Department of Sanitation:. I would like to suggest that the NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) send out an announcement early in the fall season for the return of the Fall Leaf Compost Program. For this season, I haven’t seen a postcard or any notification in the newspaper regarding the upcoming collections on Staten Island, which are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Dec.4.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mercer Island Reporter

Biking community mourns park’s temporary closure | Letters

My family was deeply disappointed to learn of the sudden closure of the Upper Luther Burbank Bike Skills Area. With the COVID pandemic unresolved, that park is a key outdoor recreational outlet for my two sons, especially my youngest son (11 years old) who recently joined the Mercer Island Mountain Bike Team. My son and many of his teammates regularly use that park for training. I feel that the City of Mercer Island should have consulted the Mercer Island Mountain Bike Team and the local biking community in general before implementing this closure.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
kymkemp.com

Letter to the Editor Expresses Concern About the Southern Humboldt Community Park Board’s Environmental Decisions

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Dear Southern Humboldt Community Park Board...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Commissioners Letter Regarding School Bus Transportation Employee Protest

Dear Dr. Curry: As you are no doubt aware, escalation between the Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS), the Calvert County bus transportation contractors and their employees continues. Our office continues to receive calls about the unavailability of student transportation to and from school, the lack of response to the bus contractor employees and the impact that this situation will have on Calvert County students and their families. Calvert County Government has no control over the employment […] The post Calvert County Commissioners Letter Regarding School Bus Transportation Employee Protest appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
News Break
thelog.com

On The Horizons

Redondo Beach Yacht Club will host the Turkey SHOOT Regatta on Nov. 6. Invitations are extended to sailboats with a PHRF Buoy Handicap of 280 or less. Classes will be determined using PHRF Buoy ratings, A:<135, B: 136-180, C: >180; the splits will be adjusted according to entries. There is a $15 entry fee, and forms can be filled out online at the Redondo Beach Yacht Club website or at the clubhouse between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on race day. The race will start at or around “S” Mark; the first warning is at 12:55 p.m. For more information, see the RBYC website at https://www.redondobeachyachtclub.org/.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Letters to the Editor

Regarding the Oct. 6 letter to the editor from Lois Berkowitz (“What Does Sinema Support?): The only thing we need to know right now is that Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are saving America from the radical, Democratic left. They are the only sane minds in the Democratic Party right now. If only for this, Sen. Sinema deserves our support right now.
ORO VALLEY, AZ

