The History Behind Kite Fishing

SAN DIEGO一 West Marine in Point Loma is hosting the 10th annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights’ Boat Lighting Seminar on Nov. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights is in its 49th year, and newcomers who want to join in the tradition can attend a free seminar at West Marine to go over the finer details and get some tips on the safest way to light up their boat for the holiday season. The seminar will touch on the latest developments for the parade, like route, safety rules, and of course, the safe use of lights on a vessel. In addition, attendees will learn about LED lights, using less electricity, and where they start and finish the event. “Basically, what it is an introduction to the parade of lights for the people that are interested in doing it and have never done it before,” said John L. Campbell, one of the organizers for the event. “…And what we do is talk about the route and… what you need to do is follow the boats stay in line follow along the course which we have a map of that where the finish line is in Coronado so that is what we talk about and lighting where to place your numbers on the bow of the boat and so forth and that all comes up.” The event will be held at West Marine in Point Loma, 1250 Rosecrans St, San Diego, CA 92106. For more information email, sdparadeoflights@gmail.com.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO