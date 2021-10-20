CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Astronaut Scott Kelly talks space tourism

news-shield.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Expo 2020 Dubai, CNN's Scott McLean...

www.news-shield.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herbie J Pilato

NASA's Recent Take On Space Visitors

Actor William Shatner, a.k.a. "Captain James T. Kirk," from TV's legendary Star Trek pop-culture franchise, at 90-years-old, recently became the oldest-living human being to catapult into space, with Amazon king Jeff Bezos.
AFP

NASA sending four astronauts to ISS on Sunday

NASA is teaming up with SpaceX once more to send four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday, including three first-timers. The crew of mission "Crew-3" will spend six months on the orbital outpost, conducting research in areas including material sciences, health, and botany, to help inform future deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth. Americans Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron as well as German Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency (ESA) will launch aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft named "Endurance," fixed atop a Falcon 9 rocket at 2:21 am (0621 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. "Last night we got to go see Endurance in the hangar as they got ready to roll it out to the pad, and actually put our hands on the Dragon, which is a pretty special experience," Chari, a US Air Force colonel who is commanding the mission, said at a press conference on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Spaceflight Now

German astronaut to become 600th person to fly into space

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. Astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Matthias Maurer, and Kayla...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Astronaut#International Cooperation#Cnn
news4sanantonio.com

Jeff Bezos wants to build a tourism space station

Jeff Bezos wants to build a commercial space station that's nearly as big as the International Space Station!. Blue Origin, the rocket and space tourism company founded by Bezos, is proposing a massive new commercial space station called Orbital Reef. It could be used to host science experiments, vacation getaways,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wogx.com

SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts arrive at Kennedy Space Center

ORLANDO, Fla. - The SpaceX Crew-3 mission is preparing for liftoff this weekend. The launch is scheduled for October 31 at 2:21 a.m. EST. Four astronauts will ride a SpaceX Dragon capsule into space and head towards the International Space Station (ISS), where they will spend several months completing a science mission.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

SpaceX needs to tame toilet trouble before weekend launch

SpaceX is taming some toilet troubles in its capsules before it launches four more astronauts. The company and NASA want to make sure the toilet leaks won’t compromise the capsule launching early Sunday from Kennedy Space Center or another one that’s been parked at the International Space Station since April. During SpaceX’s first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine onto fans and beneath the floor, said William Gerstenmaier, a SpaceX vice president who used to work for NASA. The same problem was recently discovered inside the Dragon capsule at the space station, he told reporters...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KHOU

Space junk a growing concern for NASA astronauts

HOUSTON — A new team of NASA astronauts will be blasting off to the International Space Station on Oct. 31. That launch caps off an exciting month for space exploration. However, as the interest in space is reaching new heights there's a growing concern of what lies ahead. "It's a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Russian Space Tourism Effort To Pause In 2022

MOSCOW—The successful mission of a Russian movie crew to the International Space Station (ISS) Oct. 5-16 suggests the state space corporation Roscosmos is poised to resume a space tourism program. But despite the busy delivery schedule at the end of 2021, new space travelers are likely to fly... Subscription Required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
albuquerquenews.net

Chinese astronauts arrive at space station for 6 month stay

BEIJING, China: Three astronauts from China have arrived at the country's new space station, a major achievement for a national space program that is becoming one of the world's most advanced. The three-person crew, Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guanfu, lifted off on a Shenzhou-13 spacecraft launched by a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

The Blue Origin Astronaut Village Is Texas-Meets-Space-Age Luxury

Blue Origin offers anyone with the money the ability to see the Earth from space. But the views from the company’s astronaut village are pretty amazing as well. Ahead of the company’s most recent launch, which shot 90-year-old William Shatner 63-miles above the planet, Blue Origin showed off its accommodations for the new astronauts. The company launches its rockets from West Texas. The company’s camp is only a few miles away from the launchpad.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space Review

The normalization of space tourism

For a brief moment last Wednesday, there were two professional actors in space at the same time. On the International Space Station, Russian actress Yulia Peresild was filming scenes for a Russian movie called Vyzov, or Challenge, where she plays a doctor sent to the station to perform surgery on a cosmonaut too ill to return to Earth. Klim Shipenko accompanied her to the station, with actual Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy reportedly playing the role of the ailing cosmonaut (see “Five big questions about the International Space Station becoming a movie set”, The Space Review, October 4, 2021).
ASTRONOMY
kitco.com

Space tourism market heats up

Zero-G is an airline company that offers a simulated weightlessness experience to passengers at a fraction of the price compared to others in the space travel tourism business. Not only is Zero-G dabbling in space and science, the company is now accepting Bitcoin as payment for tickets. Describing the zero gravity experience, Matt Gohd, CEO of Zero-G said, “It is the single most unique experience a person could have.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Spaceflight Now

Three astronauts begin half-year mission on Chinese space station

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. Three astronauts floated into the living quarters of China’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Prince William isn't a fan of space tourism

Prince William has called for the world's greatest minds to focus on fixing Earth rather than finding new planets to settle, and he's not intrigued by space tourism. The heir to the British throne made those remarks during a 30-minute interview with the BBC's Newscast program that aired on Thursday (Oct. 14), the day after Blue Origin launched "Star Trek" actor William Shatner and three other people to suborbital space. The prince, who is a trained helicopter pilot, also revealed that he would not consider going to space himself.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy