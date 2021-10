Pullbacks are inevitable after reaching highs, which makes for auspicious timing for the introduction of a bearish bitcoin futures ETF product by Direxion. After reaching a high of over $66,000, bitcoin eventually came back down to earth, falling about 11% over the last five days. The price was boosted by the introduction of the first U.S. bitcoin futures ETF last week, which marked a big win for the digital currency after fighting an uphill battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO