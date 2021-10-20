CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Art as a Tool of Liberation

kuaf.com
 8 days ago

Toni Morrison once said, "This is precisely the time when artists got to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal." On today's...

www.kuaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmuk.org

Art Beat: Sustainable Art

What we throw away, Jeff Schofield picks up and turns into art. Schofield spent much of his career as a sustainable architect, but then decided to go in a different direction. He incorporates environmental issues to his art, bringing attention to the climate crisis using found objects, discarded items, and bits and pieces of the ruined landscape into sculptures and installations. Schofield will be the artist-in-residence at the Prairie Ronde Artist Residency in Vicksburg in November through April.
VICKSBURG, MI
The Stranger

New Comic: Liberated Women

More than ever, we depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a one-time or recurring contribution. Thank you!. The City of Seattle is offering one-time financial assistance to low-income Seattle residents impacted by COVID-19. The Stranger depends on your continuing support to provide articles like this one. In return, we pledge our ongoing commitment to truthful, progressive journalism and serving our community. So if you’re able, please consider a small recurring contribution. Thank you—you are appreciated!
SEATTLE, WA
bellarmine.edu

At Bellarmine, liberal arts pairs classroom curiosity with real-world needs

At Bellarmine, we’ll encourage you to pursue intellectual and academic interests while adopting the skills you’ll need to land a job in your field. We’ll also prepare you to engage in lifelong learning as your work needs and personal interests change over time. Through exposure to a broad range of...
Gazette

Maine liberal arts college prohibits caste-based discrimination

A private liberal arts college in Maine is prohibiting caste-based discrimination, a system based on inherited wealth and social status. Colby College announced it had added caste to its nondiscrimination policy on Tuesday, saying, "Like racism, casteism is a form of descent-based discrimination, where one's family background determines to which caste they belong at birth."
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Morrison
Princeton University

Society of Fellows in the Liberal Arts welcomes new scholars

Four new scholars have joined the Society of Fellows in the Liberal Arts in this fall. The Society, established by a gift from charter trustee Lloyd Cotsen and the Humanities Council’s leadership in 1999, is an interdisciplinary community of postdoctoral fellows and Princeton faculty members that aims to bring innovative approaches to scholarship and teaching. It offers outstanding young scholars with a recent Ph.D. the opportunity to enhance their teaching and research over a period of three years.
PRINCETON, NJ
Shield

From the Archive: Women’s Liberation

The first issue of The Spartan Shield was published Oct. 15, 1968. The Shield Staff is celebrating The Shield’s 53rd birthday by digitally republishing stories from The Shield Archive. The two following stories were published side-by-side on April 2, 1971. The two stories written by the 1971 Shield staff show the conflicting ideas of women’s rights and independence in the 1970s. The following stories have not been edited by the 2021-2022 staff.
EDUCATION
newschool.edu

Zeba Blay, Liberal Arts ’13, Brings #CarefreeBlackGirl to the Masses with Her New Book

The first time Zeba Blay, Liberal Arts ’13, used the hashtag #CarefreeBlackGirl, it was for a selfie she took standing in front of the 65 West 11th Street building. She used the hashtag she coined as the title of her new book, Carefree Black Girls: A Celebration of Black Women, an exploration of the impact Black women have made on pop culture. The book was published on October 19, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
gamespew.com

Disciples: Liberation Review

Lots of games promise large worlds to explore, where your choices make a difference. Few, however, have made me ponder my actions as much as Disciples: Liberation. Disciples: Liberation welcomes you to the world of Nevendaar, where things aren’t quite so rosy. But that’s something Avyanna, the game’s headstrong protagonist, hopes to change. When what should be a simple assassination mission goes wrong, she finds herself and her best friend Orion in an abandoned city called Ylliana. Strangely hidden from the rest of the world, they decide to call it their new home, and also their base of operations. Avyanna feels like it was fate that drew her there, and with it she can finally make the mark on the world she desires.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Ventures#Kuaf
psychologytoday.com

The History of Gay Liberation

A new documentary called Cured chronicles the years-long campaign to delist homosexuality as a mental disorder. In the 1960s, most Americans believed homosexuality to be a mental disorder, with many gays coerced into barbaric treatments. In 1974, the American Psychiatric Association put the issue to a vote. Cured premiered on...
SOCIETY
welovedexter.com

Community invited to attend WCC’s Liberal Arts Week Oct. 25-29

ANN ARBOR – The public is invited to participate in Washtenaw Community College’s (WCC) first Liberal Arts Week Oct. 25-29. The events offer interactive, virtual and in-person workshops that showcase how jobs and the world around us are impacted by liberal arts studies. All 13 events are free and open...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Liberal First

Redeemer Bible Church planted in Liberal

Those looking for a church home in Liberal now have a new option with Redeemer Bible Church. The church officially launched in March, and as Pastor Taylor Wiens tells it, planting the church was quite the process. “I'm originally from Meade, which is about 45 minutes from Liberal, and I...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw Community College holding first-ever Liberal Arts Week

ANN ARBOR – Members of the public are invited to Washtenaw Community College’s inaugural Liberal Arts Week Oct. 25-29. Throughout the event, community members can participate in 13 interactive workshops both virtually and in-person that demonstrate how liberal arts studies impact career paths and the world around us, according to a news release.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Bored Panda

30 Funny Conversations That People Overheard At University And Decided They’re Too Good Not To Share

We respect people’s privacy, so we tend to minimize the amount of eavesdropping and gossiping we do. However, sometimes we can’t help it—the things that we accidentally overhear are soooo good that we just can’t wait to share them with all of our friends and, well, everyone online. If you keep your ears open, you might hear the most hilarious and bizarre things echoing down the halls of your college or university. Higher education provides enough gossip-worthy tea and beans for spilling to keep us all entertained for days on end.
EDUCATION
TheConversationCanada

Spirit photography captured love, loss and longing

Photography has always had a relationship to haunting as it shows not what is, but what once was. The process whereby light must bounce off the subject and back towards the camera suggests that photographs have touched and carry a trace of what is shown. Scholars of fields from anthropology to art history have explored the association between photographs and ghosts. This association is exaggerated by spirit photography, which are portraits that visually reunite the bereaved with their loved ones — a phenomenon I attribute to the creative innovation of a Boston woman in 1861. Modern readers may be preoccupied...
PHOTOGRAPHY
lasalle.edu

Eight reasons why employers value a liberal arts education

Lynne Texter, Ph.D., has addressed countless rooms of prospective students and their families. Her presentations have changed over the years; her message remains untouched. She talks about transformational professional outcomes—a hallmark result of a La Salle University education. And she discusses the skills that so many employers seek: effective communication, teamwork, critical thinking, ethical decision making.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
kuaf.com

London-Based Artist Creates Latest "Unexpected" Mural in Fort Smith

KUAF Arts Beat: In Fort Smith, Public Art Raises Expectations. Each year the Unexpected, a public art festival in Fort Smith slowly expands to reach new audiences. The murals- vibrant, graphic, comedic and arresting- creep from one building to the next along Garrison Avenue downtown. After four years of international...
FORT SMITH, AR
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Are Fashion Trends Liberating or Disempowering Women?

We live in a world where fashion means a lot. Since clothing often serves as a way to express ourselves and show our personality without having to say a single word, fashion often serves as a first impression. And, as they say, you only get one shot at a first impression. Clearly, there is no denying the importance of fashion in our lives.
BERKELEY, CA
kuaf.com

Sound Perimeter: African American Voices

This week, University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe explores music by Khemia Ensemble, Tin Hat, and TransAtlantic Ensemble with featured compositions by Phillip Sink, Mark Orton and Miguel del Aguilla. Khemia will host two events open to the public Sept. 27, including a master class at 11 a.m. at...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
duqsm.com

Liberal Arts says adios and au revoir to foreign language requirement

The McAnulty College of Liberal Arts officially announced Monday in an email to their students that effective Jan. 1, 2022, requirements for liberal arts graduates “will no longer include foreign language proficiency.”. The announcement came on the first day of scheduling for the spring 2022 semester, where early registrants –...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy