1.21 gigawatts is a number ingrained into the culture by the beloved Back to the Future movie franchise. It was used in reference to the power needed for Doc Brown's DeLorean-based Time Machine to travel through the past, future and back again. In the movie, that first time Marty McFly drove that amazing machine took place on October 21, 1985. However, in 2021, that 1.21 GW (in other words, 1.21 billion watts) will signify the total power of the EV charging network of Electrify America and Europe's Ionity. That milestone is being celebrated just in time for Back to the Future Day with Porsche and it's fast charging Taycan EV. Plus a little help from the actual Time Machine.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO