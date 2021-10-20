CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Evergrande says $2.6 billion stake sale of property services unit falls through

CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it had gone through, the deal with a unit of Hopson Development to sell half of Evergrande Property Services would have been worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion), Evergrande said. The parties said in separate filings to the exchange they were...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 1

ECONOMY
CNBC

HSBC sees opportunity in beaten down Chinese stocks

HSBC's Herald van der Linde sees opportunities now to buy Chinese stocks "at reasonable valuations." Speaking with CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday, Van Der Linde said investors should be buying Chinese stocks. Elsewhere in the region, the strategist said Southeast Asia's markets also "look pretty good" as the Covid...
STOCKS
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Evergrande Group#Reuters
go955.com

Shares of China Evergrande fall in early trade

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of cash-strapped China Evergrande Group and its electric vehicle unit fell early on Wednesday after the country’s state planner said it had advised companies in “key sectors” to “optimise” offshore debt structures. China Evergrande Group’s stock dropped around 2%, while China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle...
STOCKS
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Why China’s Developers Have So Much Dollar Debt

Chinese real estate firms long prospered by selling a lot of dollar-denominated debt. This year hasn’t been as kind: Their dollar bonds have lost about one-third of their value amid concerns about a liquidity crisis at one of the biggest: China Evergrande Group. Worries about possible spillover or contagion have extended to other distressed developers and rippled across markets, prompting even the U.S. Federal Reserve to express concern about potential fallout.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
CNN

Evergrande says a $2.6 billion deal has collapsed as payment deadline looms

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — A fire-sale deal that would have eased a punishing cash crunch at Chinese real estate giant Evergrande has collapsed, pushing the troubled company closer to a potential collapse. Evergrande announced Wednesday that it had terminated an agreement to sell a controlling stake in its property...
ECONOMY
IBTimes

Crunch Time For Evergrande As Unit Sale Collapses

The collapse of China Evergrande's planned $2.5 billion sale of a property services unit has left the troubled company closer than ever to its end, ramping up fears it will soon go under and send shockwaves through the Chinese economy. For months, speculation about the company's future has been swirling...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Evergrande has abandoned plans to sell a $2.6 billion stake in one of its key units, even as Chinese officials seek to calm nerves about the company's debt crisis

Embattled Chinese property giant China Evergrande formally abandoned plans to sell a $2.6 billion stake in one of its key units. The news comes as Chinese officials have been trying to soothe fears over Evergrande's debt crisis. Once China's top-selling developer, the company is now reeling under more than $300...
ECONOMY
Bisnow

China RE Crisis Grows: Another Chinese Developer Defaults, Evergrande Lifeline Falls Through, Housing Market Shrinks

China Evergrande Group's debt problems are deepening as the ripple effects from its credit crisis continue to spread in China's real estate sector. Evergrande's proposed $2.6B sale of a majority stake in its property management arm to Hopson Development Holdings has officially fallen through, The New York Times reports. The deal's failure represents another closed avenue for the developer to pay off some of its $305B in debt obligations, the most for any real estate company in the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theedgemarkets.com

Key Evergrande deal to sell stake in unit put on hold — sources

HONG KONG (Oct 19): China Evergrande Group's deal to sell a 51% stake in its property services unit has been put on hold, two people with knowledge of the matter said, in a blow to the embattled developer's hopes of avoiding a potentially disruptive default. Evergrande, teetering on the brink...
WORLD
kfgo.com

China property shares firm after PBOC says Evergrande woes manageable

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of Chinese property developers climbed on Monday after China’s central bank calmed markets by saying spillover effects from Evergrande’s debt woes were controllable and the country’s economy is “doing well”. Top developers Country Garden and Sunac China jumped over 4% and 8%, respectively, in early...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Evergrande's Swedish electric vehicle unit in sale talks, CEO says

STOCKHOLM, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Swedish electric vehicle unit of China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) is in talks with U.S. and European venture capital firms and industrial partners to find new owners, its top chief said, as its Chinese parent battles default on more than $300 billion in debts. National...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

China property shares pummelled as Evergrande impact widens

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shares of Chinese real estate firms slid on Thursday as investors fretted about a debt crisis rippling through developers including China Evergrande Group, a day after the sector was hit with fresh rating downgrades. Evergrande, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities and 1,300 real estate...
REAL ESTATE

