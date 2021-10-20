CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Mobocertinib Elicits Efficacy in Advanced EGFR Exon 20+ NSCLC, Regardless of Prior Immunotherapy

By Gina Mauro
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFindings from the phase 1/2 trial of mobocertinib show clinical activity in a subset of patients with EGFR exon 20-positive non–small cell lung cancer. Mobocertinib (Exkivity) demonstrated clinical activity in patients who received previous platinum treatment (PPP) with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation–positive non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), whether or not...

MedicalXpress

Immunotherapy may benefit patients with cancer that has spread to tissues around the brain

Two new studies indicate that immunotherapy may benefit people with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis (LMD), a rare but serious complication of cancer that has spread to the brain and/or spinal cord. The research, which was led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute, is published in Nature Communications.
CANCER
onclive.com

ALK Alterations in Advanced NSCLC

Mark A. Socinski, MD: ALK was initially discovered around 1994 in a patient with large-cell lymphoma. It subsequently was discovered in patients with lung cancer by Japanese investigators in 2007. In terms of normal development, what does ALK normally do? It is believed to play a pivotal role in cellular communication and in the normal development and function of the nervous system, and that's derived from information on animal models in this setting. It's been an interesting journey from that initial description in large cell lymphoma to being part of our standard thinking and our standard evaluation in non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
CANCER
The Jewish Press

Weizmann Institute to Offer Off-the-Shelf Cancer Immunotherapies

Immunotherapy has sparked new hope for people with cancer, but for it to work, the patient’s immune system must be able to “see” the tumor. There are ways of enhancing this recognition in individual cases, yet such solutions are, by definition, personalized, which greatly limits their use. Prof. Yardena Samuels and her Ph.D. student Dr. Aviyah Peri of the Weizmann Institute of Science, together with their colleagues, have now developed a method for identifying cancer “hotspots,” features that are common to many tumors and can therefore be used to develop effective immunotherapy for entire groups of patients. The researchers have already used the method to identify a hotspot characteristic of a particularly aggressive form of melanoma in one major subset of patients. The study is being published today in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Sintilimab Meets Primary End Point in ORIENT-31 Trial for EGFR+ Non-Squamous NSCLC

Sintilimab with or without a bevacizumab biosimilar injection, combined with chemotherapy yielded promising findings in a population of patients with EGFR-mutant nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer who have previously been treated with an EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Sintilimab (Tyvyt) has yielded a promising improvement to progression-free survival (PFS) in patients...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Chimeric exosomes co-activate immune response and tumor microenvironment for cancer immunotherapy

Researchers from the Institute of Process Engineering (IPE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have developed macrophage–tumor chimeric exosomes that co-activate the immune response and tumor microenvironment to support cancer immunotherapy. Their study was published in Science Translational Medicine on Oct. 13. Cancer immunotherapies that boost or harness the immune...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Can photodynamic therapy treat NSCLC?

Photodynamic therapy (PDT) aims to destroy cancer cells using highly concentrated light cells. PDT may have limited use as a stand-alone treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). PDT may also be a good adjunct therapy alongside other cancer treatments, as it should not interact with them. However, PDT has...
CANCER
Phys.org

Novel targeted nano-immunostimulant for cancer immunotherapy developed

Immunotherapy is promising for cancer treatment. The key to improving the therapeutic effect is to drive the patient's own immune system to produce a strong, effective, and enduring tumor-specific immune response. Engineered nanoplatforms show promising potential in strengthening antitumor immune responses. However, the current nanotherapeutic platforms are limited by intrinsic...
CANCER
healio.com

Sintilimab extends PFS for certain patients with NSCLC

The addition of sintilimab to chemotherapy prolonged PFS for patients with pretreated EGFR-mutated nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer, according to topline data released by the agent’s manufacturer. Sintilimab (Innovent Biologics/Eli Lilly), a PD-1 inhibitor, is approved in China for multiple indications. It is not approved in the United States. The...
CANCER
Nature.com

Toripalimab plus chemotherapy as second-line treatment in previously EGFR-TKI treated patients with EGFR-mutant-advanced NSCLC: a multicenter phase-II trial

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 355 (2021) Cite this article. This multicenter phase-II trial aimed to investigate the efficacy, safety, and predictive biomarkers of toripalimab plus chemotherapy as second-line treatment in patients with EGFR-mutant-advanced NSCLC. Patients who failed from first-line EGFR-TKIs and did not harbor T790M mutation were enrolled. Toripalimab plus carboplatin and pemetrexed were administrated every three weeks for up to six cycles, followed by the maintenance of toripalimab and pemetrexed. The primary endpoint was objective-response rate (ORR). Integrated biomarker analysis of PD-L1 expression, tumor mutational burden (TMB), CD8"‰+"‰tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) density, whole-exome, and transcriptome sequencing on tumor biopsies were also conducted. Forty patients were enrolled with an overall ORR of 50.0% and disease-control rate (DCR) of 87.5%. The median progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival were 7.0 and 23.5 months, respectively. The most common treatment-related adverse effects were leukopenia, neutropenia, anemia, ALT/AST elevation, and nausea. Biomarker analysis showed that none of PD-L1 expression, TMB level, and CD8"‰+"‰TIL density could serve as a predictive biomarker. Integrated analysis of whole-exome and transcriptome sequencing data revealed that patients with DSPP mutation had a decreased M2 macrophage infiltration and associated with longer PFS than those of wild type. Toripalimab plus chemotherapy showed a promising anti-tumor activity with acceptable safety profiles as the second-line setting in patients with EGFR-mutant NSCLC. DSPP mutation might serve as a potential biomarker for this combination. A phase-III trial to compare toripalimab versus placebo in combination with chemotherapy in this setting is ongoing (NCT03924050).
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Monitoring Response to Therapy in NSCLC

Kristie Kahl: Next, I would like to focus on the monitoring response to therapy. What are the options for monitoring a patient on therapy? For example, what are some indicators of relapse or progression of the disease?. Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD: It certainly is important in a clinical trial—and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Bevacizumab Biosimilar Prolongs PFS in NonSquamous NSCLC

In combination with chemotherapy and sintilimab, a bevacizumab biosimilar injection was found to increase PFS in patients with Nonsquamous NSCLC who progressed after a prior EGFR-TKI. Adding a bevacizumab biosimilar injection (Byvasda) to sintilimab (Tyvyt) in combination with chemotherapy helps to improve progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with epidermal growth...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Elacestrant Monotherapy Prolongs Survival in ER-Positive, HER2-Negative Advanced mBC

Both the primary and key secondary end point of the phase 3 EMERALD study have been reached. Treatment with single-agent elacestrant improved progression-free (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared with standard of care (SOC) in patients with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer (mBC), meeting the primary end point and 1 secondary end point of the phase 3 EMERALD study, according to topline results announced in a press release from Radius Health, Inc.1.
CANCER
onclive.com

Clinical Management of ROS1+ Advanced NSCLC

Benjamin Levy, MD, Mark A. Socinski, MD, Stephen Liu, MD. Ben Levy, Mark Socinski, and Stephen Liu describe the current treatment options for patients with ROS1+ NSCLC. They also summarize recent clinical data for agents that target ROS1.
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Durvalumab Combo, With or Without Tremelimumab, Improves PFS in NSCLC

Data from the phase 3 POSEIDON trial were presented during the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer. Durvalumab (Imfinzi) and chemotherapy, with or without tremelimumab, demonstrated statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared with chemotherapy alone in patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
CANCER
MedPage Today

First Adjuvant Immunotherapy OK'd in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

The FDA approved the PD-L1 inhibitor atezolizumab (Tecentriq) as adjuvant treatment following surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy for stage II-IIIa non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that expresses PD-L1. The new approval makes atezolizumab the first immunotherapy to get an adjuvant indication for NSCLC, drugmaker Roche announced. "Too many patients with early-stage...
CANCER
womenfitness.net

How Immunotherapy Changes Tumors

Johns Hopkins University engineers are the first to use a non-invasive optical probe to understand the complex changes in tumors after immunotherapy, a treatment that harnesses the immune system to fight cancer. Their method combines detailed mapping of the biochemical composition of tumors with machine learning. “Immunotherapy really works like...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Lonsurf/Bevacizumab Does Not Prolong PFS Over Capecitabine/Bevacizumab in mCRC

The primary end point of the phase 3 SOLSTICE study of trifluridine and tipiracil plus bevicizumab versus capecitabine and bevacizumab in patients with unresectable metastatic colorectal cancer was not been met. The frontline combination of trifluridine and tipiracil (Lonsurf) with bevacizumab (Avastin) did not demonstrate improvement in progression-free survival (PFS)...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Clinical Benefit Achieved With Lenvatinib/Pembrolizumab in Anaplastic Thyroid Carcinoma

The ATLEP study explored the combination of lenvatinib and pembrolizumab in patients with ATC and poorly differentiated thyroid cancer. Lenvatinib (Lenvima) in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) was found to be effective in patients with anaplastic thyroid carcinoma (ATC), according to interim results from the phase 2 ATLEP trial (NCT02973997) presented during the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Thyroid Association.1.
CANCER
biospace.com

FDA Approves Roche's Tecentriq as First Adjuvant Treatment for NSCLC

Genentech (Roche)'s Tecentriq has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as adjuvant therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), becoming the first in its class. The decision is based on positive interim results from its Phase III IMpower010 study, which demonstrated a 34% improvement in disease-free...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

