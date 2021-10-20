Theater Project Presents "Dracula, The Radio Play" Online For Halloween Weekend
Eight actors from New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Los Angeles, and one extremely overworked sound technician (all that thunder and wolf howling) came together through Zoom for The Theater Project's production of Dracula, The Radio Play, as it might have been done in the Lux Radio Theater in 1932 at...
The award-winning Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company presents two events in time for Halloween: “Nosferatu,” the 1922 silent classic horror film, accompanied by Wayne Zimmerman on the organ on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m., and “Poe by Candlelight” on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. Both are being presented at The Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes St. in Cape May, where the theater is in residence.
Is a rising star on the comedy scene and is one of the funniest comics working today! This hilarious East Coast comedian has been entertaining audiences from Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware, New York City all the way to Hollywood, California!. Tim has been heard on 94 WYSP's Opie and Anthony...
"The question is the sequence of events leading from the jewel-case at one end, to the stomach of a goose at the other." Sherlock Holmes is speaking to Dr. Watson as they begin an investigation that might save an innocent man from prison. Step back in time on Fridays and...
It's gone now, but back in the day a theater in Camden County used to show the cult classic 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' every single weekend. If you know, you know. Seeing 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' at the old Harwan Theatre, on the corner of Black Horse Pike and Kings Highway, in Mount Ephraim was a very South Jersey thing.
Get ready for a screaming good time... the terrifying fun of SLAY—our scary short film fest made by horror lovers like YOU—is showing LIVE AND IN-PERSON THIS WEEKEND October 29 & 30, and is also streaming online Oct 29-31! Earlier this year, we asked filmmakers to send in their homemade...
(MAPLEWOOD, NJ) -- The Strollers presents a virtual stage production, "Twisted Tales" by Saki - a free presentation of 5 spooky stories with surprise endings that are fiendishly family friendly. Celebrate Halloween safely from home with Ghostess, Mrs. Emma Tarry and company. Productions take place via ZOOM on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30th at 7:00pm. Visit their website on the show day for the ZOOM link.
If you are looking for something spooky this season, head over to Center Stage Biloxi as they present the classic ‘Dracula.’. ‘Dracula’ was originally written by Bram Stroker in 1897. In the original book, a young lawyer escapes a castle after discovering that Dracula is a vampire and the count moves to England and plagues the seaside town of Whitby. A small group, led by Professor Van Helsing, hunts Dracula.
The Haunting of Hill House is coming to The Chicken Coop Theatre from Oct. 21 through Halloweek. This spooky story comes from the mind of author Shirley Jackson who wrote the original novel in 1959 (which has since been adapted into a hit Netflix TV series). It’s been consistently thought of as one of the scariest and best horror stories of the 20th century, though the actual story is much more terror than blood.
Curses and plagues are all the buzz this time of the year, but Kim Pauley and the Charleston Ballet could use a break. Friday night, the ballet debuts Pauley’s “Dracula: The Seduction” at the Municipal Auditorium, a dance she choreographed with original music and an original story from West Coast-based horn player Anthony DiLorenzo.
How do you marry the supernatural elements of Halloween with the popularity of podcasting, all while honoring the legacy of radio?. That question is answered in "Spectres and Spirits," a new collaboration between the Westport Country Playhouse and Sacred Heart University's radio station, WSHU . The new radio play, which...
“Our Haunted Halloween Revue” is on stage at Cultural Park Theater now through Oct. 31. The musical is directed by Michael Moran. Cultural Park Theater is at 528 Cultural Park Blvd. in Cape Coral. For more information, visit www.culturalparktheater.com or call 239-772-5862. PHOTOS BY MICHAEL PISTELLA.
Halloween Kills: The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continues in the next thrilling chapter of the Halloween series. Rated R for strong bloody violence throughout, grisly images, language and some drug use. (C14) The Last Duel: King Charles VI declares Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with...
In keeping with their theme to make lemonade out of the lemons the pandemic has thrown their way, the people of Theatre Workshop of Owensboro are again adapting to provide alternative entertainment options for the area. The Trinity Radio Players has been established and will present its first radio play...
Halloween is approaching and a spooky way to get into the spirit is with the upcoming Godinez Fundamental High School’s fall play. The play, “The Best Haunted House Ever,” will be at the Godinez theatre Oct. 28-29 Thursday to Friday. There are two performances at 3:45 p.m. and 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday. Tickets cost $5 during the initial pre-sale and will be $7 at the door.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The staff at Hattiesburg’s Saenger Theater is getting into the Halloween holiday “spirit.”. They’re hosting a special presentation of the movie Hocus Pocus Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5. Prior to the film, there will be a block party in front of the theater.
COVID and conflict. An ongoing dialogue for Perseverance Theatre and other arts organizations, as they make plans to return to in-person events. On this Tuesday’s Juneau afternoon, a look at some of the difficult conversations that could be ahead, as audiences are asked to wear masks and bring proof of vaccination.
Indy welcomes back live theater with a comedic performance and feel-good story that is sure to leave you wanting to see it again and again. The Book Club Play, now playing at the Indiana Repertory Theatre, is a humorous and delightful performance that blends relationships and literature perfectly together. Throughout the play, you’ll find a diverse group of young individuals who share their passion for a good story. Their book club catches the eye of a famous documentary filmmaker, who captures their close friendships and love for novels. Each of the characters are so different from one another, making their different worldviews and perspectives set the stage for the perfect mix of comedy and whit. There’s a little something for everyone, which makes it a great performance to end the 18-month long hiatus from live theater. Playwright, Karen Zacarías, and Director, and Associate Artistic Director, Benjamin Hanna, help bring these characters and book club to life on the stage through the power of comedic relief.
