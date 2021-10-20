CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ

3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor Township - $425,000

Atlantic City Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome see this spacious, well-maintained 3/2.5 home with generous room sizes on a large curved lot. Enter the front door to hardwood floors throughout the first floor. There is a coat closet to your left and the sunny formal living room to the right, which is open to the formal dining...

pressofatlanticcity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Atlantic City Press

A downstairs den, spacious rear patio and gigantic porch make this Margate split-level a ‘keeper’ of a family home

Anyone looking not only for a year-round resort residence but for a place they can call home for years to come ought not to miss the enticing three-bedroom, three-bath split level on the market at 404 N. Pembroke Ave. in Margate’s Parkway neighborhood, considering its current owners have found it so enjoyable they’ve spent nearly 4½ decades there.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $82,000

INVESTOR ALERT - Purchase for about 1.5 BITCOINS! - HIGH 17% Cap Rate!! Super LOW Taxes! Turn Key Rental Property for new or experienced Landlords! Brand New Roof, Water Heater and Boiler, Brand new Bathroom, Covered Front Porch with built in brick flower beds, Fenced in Yard, large utility room with washer and dryer, Located on a Main Street right near Venice Park and the beautiful Penrose Canal. M2M Tenant paying $1400 a month, plus gas, electric, water, and sewer. Cash deal only, selling strictly as-is, buyers responsible for their own CO if they want it.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Democrat-Herald

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $425,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a quiet cul-de sac, not only has a comfortable layout but also a spacious and private backyard. Main level has laminate flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, and a nicely laid out kitchen with modern touches. Master suite has vaulted ceilings as well, along with a large closet and spacious bath attached. Fully fenced backyard includes garden beds, playground structure, and garden shed. Perfect location – close to schools, easy commute to N Albany and NW Corvallis.
CORVALLIS, OR
Daily Progress

5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $425,000

If your looking for an investment property close to UVA hospital & University of Virginia look no further! This Beautiful brick ranch duplex offers 3 bedrooms in upstairs unit and 2 in lower level unit. Upstairs unit has beautiful wood floors, built in shelves, lots of natural sunlight and a perfect outdoor patio space on side of home with privacy fence. Lower level unit has luxury vinyl flooring installed in 2020, walk out entrance with lots of windows and its own driveway to peaceful entry way over bridge/creek to enter lower level. This well maintained duplex is ready for its new owners.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Real Estate
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Business
City
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Elko Daily Free Press

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $425,000

Take a look at this fully renovated home over looking southfork lake, this home has over $100,000 of remodeling recently done to it, and is absolute stunner. When you walk in you will notice the new open concept kitchen, and wood grain vinyl life proof flooring, LED lighting, the large entertainment room has unlimited options for what you can do to it, the downstairs bathroom was completely redone as well, there is nothing original in it. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, the master suite has a large walk in closet a jetted tub and a LARGE shower, (all BRAND NEW) walk out balcony as well, the spare bedroom has a full sized bathroom with a walk out balcony as well. Seller recently completely fenced the additional acreage being sold with this home for animals. This home has NO hoa and is on its OWN well and very close to southfork lake, a definite must see!
SPRING CREEK, NV
mooresvilletribune.com

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,020,000

6.82 total available acres and a house, detached 2 car garage, and 2 story storage building for sale in the heart of Huntersville for 1,020,000 total. Seller is open to selling up to 6 open acres at the price of 100k/acre to buyers, 450k for .82 acres and the 3 buildings. Lots are not divided yet, buyer would bring surveyor and do their own due diligence for their plans with the property. The land can be subdivided and sold how you'd like for 100k/acre. House Currently on working well and septic permitted for 3br. Top floor of house has another room and a bathroom. Please contact the city of charlotte about possible city water/sewer hookup availability in the future, or a soil engineer to make sure the land would perc if the intention is well and septic. Please refer to MLS#3792762 for individual acreage listing and MLS#3796326 for the house and .82 acre listing.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Missoulian

5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $679,000

Super nice Maloney Ranch home close to the new elementary school, bike/walking trail, and parks. Main floor offers formal entry, access to the lower level and an open living, dining and kitchen design with hardwood flooring. A plush carpeted living area with large windows and overhead ceiling fan. Kitchen features an abundance of cabinets and a center island with double sinks and a great work space. Access to the patio and privacy fenced back yard off the dining area. Master suite in a separate wing with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Main floor laundry/mud room with access to garage, folding counter, large pantry closet and sink. Two bedrooms and full bathroom on opposite end of the house. Finished lower level has two oversized bedrooms with walk-in closets, a big family room.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recessed Lighting#Family Room#Home Office#Nook#Bedroom Home#Google Nest#French#Furnace#Ac
Quad-Cities Times

5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $577,400

Bettendorf Iowa Real Estate for Sale in Pleasant Valley School District! High Quality Builder Built 2 Story Home with: Master Bathroom Bliss includes Large Walk-In Tiled Shower, Dual Dinks, Soaker Tub, & 11 x 9 Walk-In Closet, 18 x 5 Front Entryway, Spacious 7 x 4 Walk-In Pantry, 5 x 4 Office Nook Off Kitchen, Bluetooth Speakers in Lights in Kitchen, Dovetail / Slow Close Kitchen Drawers, 6 x 3 Kitchen Island w/ Outlets, Quartz Countertops, Subway Tiled Backsplash in Kitchen, Farm Style Kitchen Sink, Dual Ovens, Induction Stovetop, Office has Wainscoting, Built-In Speakers in Rec Room, 5 x 5 MudRoom with Locker System & Charging Station, True 9' Ceilings in Basement, Rec Room has Built-In Speakers & Screen for Projector, Zoned Heating & Cooling, HVAC Heat Pump for Energy Savings, Irrigation System, MASSIVE 4 Car Garage, HUGE 38 x 15 Concrete Patio with 14 x 12 of it Covered with Ceiling Fan, & LARGE 29 x 6 Front Covered Patio! Don't Miss Out on this Beauty!!
BETTENDORF, IA
Independent Tribune

4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $599,900

Beautiful new construction home in Windsor Subdivision!! 2850 sq ft plus unfinished basement. Kitchen includes white shaker cabinets with white marble tops, stainless gas range with hood vent, stainless dishwasher and microwave. 8’ doors on the main floor, with custom built in shelving, craftsman style trim throughout. Custom drop zone. Built-ins in the great room. Primary bedroom on the main floor with three additional bedrooms upstairs. Full unfinished basement framed for playroom/man cave plus two additional bedrooms and one more bathroom. A gorgeous tree-lined, private backyard that is on almost a 1/2 acre lot. Cabarrus County School districts. Private community access to new Irish Buffalo Creek Greenway. Home is ready to go!
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Longview Daily News

4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $725,000

Amazing Home & Property Including a 50'x36' Barn/Arena MultiUse Building in a Beautiful Setting. Plenty of Outdoor Riding Area & Fenced Pasture. 5 Acres. 3,000 SF 4 Bed 4 Bathrooms. Master on the Main. Massive Great Room, Open Kitchen w/ Island, Massive Dining Area. High Ceilings. Patio. Family Room. Deck. Huge Attached 2 Car Garage & 2 Car Detached 26.5'x51' Garage/Shop w/ Concrete Floor & w/ Tack Room & Loft. 12'x16' Toy Shed. Gated Entry. Blueberries. Garden Space. Territorial & Forest Views.
LONGVIEW, WA
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $899,900

Picture Yourself in One of Waterloo’s finest homes!! Approaching the front door you will admire the manicured yard and impressive entry of this home. One step into this quality home you will see the open floor plan and the floor to ceiling windows overlooking the lush backyard with an irrigation system. The sensational chef’s kitchen offers a walk in pantry, granite countertops, an awesome island, high end appliances, beautiful cabinets and a convenient eat-in area. From the kitchen you peer out to a bright sunroom with natural light and a perfect spot to enjoy your morning beverage. Just past the sunroom is a beautiful floor to ceiling tiled breezeway that is fully heated with a 2nd full kitchen for easy entertaining. You will enjoy relaxing on the 13 x 17 stone patio, the indoor exercise pool and sauna or being outside under the covered patio cooking at your outdoor kitchen space with your friends and family. You will also appreciate the main floor master on-suite with a massive walk-in closet and the incredible walk-in tiled dual head steam shower and double vanities. The main floor “home office” space is much to be desired with lots of cabinets and a large arched window. This beautiful home has drop zone space to die for... Plenty of space to store all of the daily items you need as you come & go from your home. The main floor laundry ROOM includes plenty of storage and cabinetry for storage to keep all of your items organized and out of sight. The impressive open staircase leads you to 3 upstairs bedrooms with walk-in closets and attached baths. The expansive lower level boasts a large family room with fireplace and pool table, an exercise room (could be theater room) and the 5th full bathroom. There are several other extras to appreciate like the 356 sq. ft. gardening shed and the 6 - 7 stall garage to help keep your vehicles in mint condition. Call today for your private showing.
WATERLOO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
greensboro.com

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $562,500

Beautiful custom built home in sought after Henson Forest! SO many updates including all new paint, new light fixtures, new flooring in bedrooms, gorgeous new primary bath shower and tile floor and so much more! Screened in porch and patio overlooking super private fenced in back yard with wooded area and creek beyond the fence. Kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, island and white cabinets. Great functional floorplan with primary and secondary bedrooms and an office on the main level. Upstairs you have two additional bedrooms, another office or art room and a bonus room with pool table! Swim, tennis, clubhouse with fitness room, playground and sidewalk community. All of this plus Northern Schools! Welcome Home!
SUMMERFIELD, NC
Free Lance-Star

5 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $552,000

Backing up to Chancelorsville National Battlefield Park, this lovely colonial rests on 1.6 acres in the quiet neighborhood of Estates of Lee-Jackson in Spotsylvania. This home boasts not only a full kitchen on the main level but also a kitchenette in the basement, office space a grand bonus room with three skylights above the garage, and a large Trex deck off the family and breakfast rooms. Convenient to both Fredericksburg and Culpeper, this house is a great getway from the city while convenient to main commuter routes to D.C., Fredericksbur, Richmond and Charlottesville. Stainless appliances throughout and a huge fenced yard. Come see! You will not be disappointed!
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Cumberland County Sentinel

3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $504,990

You can walk to it all at Tattersall, a new Charter Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg School District. Meet up with neighbors at the community fire pit in Overlook Preserve, take a walk to the local farm market for fresh produce or burn some energy at Loop Park, a 3-acre park with fitness stations and a wide-open playing field. The Abington single-family ranch style home floorplan offers 2,298-3,258 sq ft of first-floor living with 3 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, the entry has an adjacent formal room and beyond is a spacious kitchen overflowing into the breakfast area and great room. Tucked away off the breakfast area is a large first-floor Owner's Retreat with a spacious walk-in closet and a private Owner's Bath. Off the breakfast area is a dedicated friend's entry with laundry room and connects the 2-car garage to the home. The opposite side of the home features 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The Abington comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space with a finished lower level option. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Citizen Online

3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $589,900

This Rare and Rambling Ranch is Ravishing! Offering more than 2700 SqFt, and located less than five minutes outside of the Village of Skaneateles. You are sure to fall in love with this Sprawling 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the highly desirable Heritage Woods. This Stunning Home is set on a Meticulously Landscaped corner lot with a recently designed Paver Walkway leading to the front door. Upon entering into this home you will be greeted by Gleaming Refinished Hardwood Flooring and an Abundance of Natural Light spilling into the Open Floor Plan. This Ranch features a Breathtaking Living, Kitchen & Dining combo with the Ambiance of a Gas Fireplace tying it all together. Freshly Painted throughout, Updated Lighting, New Shutters, Fresh Landscaping, New Paver Walkways & more. Enjoy spending time out back on the conveniently located Deck and in the Private Backyard making for Peaceful Summer Nights & offering plenty of space to make your very own. Imagine moving right in & being able to enjoy the amenities that Skaneateles has to offer. Open House Saturday 10/10/21 from 12-2PM. Negotiations will begin on Tuesday 10/12/21 at 5PM.
SKANEATELES, NY
mooresvilletribune.com

3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $625,000

Welcome Home!! To this 1.5 story custom built home in highly desirable River Run Community. This beautiful home features an updated gourmet kitchen including a Wolf range and a wine cooler. Large primary suite located on the main level. 2nd floor boasts new carpet with 2 bedroom's and additional bonus room that could be converted into a 4th bedroom. Enjoy the open floor plan with a double sided fireplace. Entertain on your oversized back deck while enjoying the serenity of your private fenced in backyard. Become a member of the River Run Country Club and enjoy the clubhouse, pool, golf course, and tennis courts. Community features walking trails and lake. (New roof and gutters installed in 2020), (New Energy Efficient windows and sliding exterior door installed 2020). River Run has something for everyone, this home is a must see.
DAVIDSON, NC
madison

5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $535,000

Immaculate stunner in Highlands of Seminole! From the second you arrive at this home, you will be wowed! Beautifully finished ebony oak and cherry hardwood floors sweep the main level, white trim throughout, overflowing with natural light — welcoming & warm, yet stately and abundant in space and feel. Brand new black stainless steel appliances and lovely white kitchen open to soaring 11 foot ceilinged family room, and airy, tiled sunroom. Main floor primary bedroom with walk in closet and relaxing master bath with clawfoot tub. 3 welcoming bedrooms upstairs with full bath are perfect for kids and guests. Lower level includes 5th bedroom with gas fireplace, bathroom, exercise room, and space for play.
FITCHBURG, WI
Free Lance-Star

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $635,900

CELEBRATE THE SUMMER OF "YES!" YES-Our Models and Sales Offices are now fully open for walk-ins and appointments! YES-We do have homes available for sale! YES-We'd love to talk to you about how you can buy a new home this summer! Join the A-List on our website and stay tuned for updates and be sure to follow us on Facebook for the very latest.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Pantagraph

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $599,000

Welcome to an "old house lovers" dream! The 1928 Home has been lovingly restored but has maintained its charm while being brought up-to-date for today's standard of living. The home features 4 bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms. The bedroom above the garage has its own separate staircase and entrance. The first floor features beautiful paneling, woodwork, vaulted and beamed ceiling's, solid copper windows and sensational flooring throughout. The updated kitchen and new Butler's pantry are a welcome surprise with its abundant cabinetry and stackable washer/dryer closet. The walkout basement has a full wet bar, an additional laundry area, full bathroom, gas fireplace and lots of storage space. If you love old houses, you won't want to miss this one!
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy