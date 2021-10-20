9 Natural Remedies for Anxiety

Sponsored Content provided by Robert Burrus - Dean , Cameron School of Business - UNC-Wilmington. Understanding the Causes and Consequences and the Role of Supervisor Support. The nursing profession has long been recognized as a stressful occupation, with many nurses reporting high anxiety levels resulting from job-related stress. During their everyday work life, nurses are likely to struggle with excessive work constraints, work-family conflict, verbal abuse, negative teamwork experiences, inadequate support, and overtime. The stress from these regular experiences is associated with lower job satisfaction, increased turnover intentions, and actual turnover. Given that individuals have limited psychological, emotional, and physical resources with which to effectively deal with these challenges, it is important to gain an in-depth understanding of the nature of a nurse’s work environment so solutions can be identified to ultimately reduce anxiety experienced by nurses.
