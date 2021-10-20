9 Natural Remedies for Anxiety

A veterinarian’s insight on how natural remedies can enhance the health and well-being of dogs and cats. I have been a small animal veterinary practitioner for the past 25 years, and the owner of my own clinic for the past 20. I, like most of my colleagues, have always been proud of the amount of schooling and knowledge it takes to be a veterinarian. A veterinarian must have intimate knowledge of multiple body systems in multiple species. In one appointment you wear your “dermatologist” hat, the next may be as an “ophthalmologist.” It is in this diversity that a veterinarian finds interest as well as challenge. We are always looking for the best treatment options for our patients. A good practitioner always keeps an open mind and a willingness to learn.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO