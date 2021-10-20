Filmmaker Discovers Unique Bee Personalities in His Garden

On certain days it’s hard for me to decide if Panther is either a “black devil” or precious angel. Maybe he’s a little of both. He’s only a middle- aged cat, and kitties are like humans. They have good and bad sides. I’m careful not to be too critical of Panther. My brother and I adopted him back in December. We don’t know his full story. Perhaps his previous owners, if he had any, grew tired of him. Perhaps they ran out of patience. Perhaps they really didn’t want him at all, or they couldn’t afford to care for him. But now I’m happy to say that Panther is our beautiful big baby. And it will be Panther’s first Halloween at home with us. It could be interesting to see how he reacts to the little spooks, witches and goblins who come to our door exclaiming, “Trick or treat!” Will Panther be scared out of his wits, or will the trick-or-treaters want to pet him, sob, or run like crazy because they were spooked or intimidated by a large cat with glowing green eyes? Never fear, little ones, Panther is usually a meowlow fellow. If he could speak human, that would be Panther’s way of saying “mellow.” Panther can be so lovey- dovey. When lonely, he’ll seek either me or my brother, walking from room to room, emitting little cries of being lost. When he finds us, or we find him, we’ll pick him up and cuddle. If he chooses to stay on our laps, he’ll snuggle, roll over on his back, stretch, raise a kind paw to our face, pretend to sleep, then snore when he is actually asleep. When Panther is in that mood, he can suddenly take me off guard. He’ll open his eyes, glance up at me, blink and what’s this, a snarl? What did I do to deserve a snarl? I have to remember that Panther is a cat with a complex personality. One recent early evening, Panther joined me at the computer. We were looking at the various Halloween costumes for pets. He shook his head, “No,” at the puppy dressed like a hot dog, and the next dog who appeared as a glittery movie celebrity. Panther even puffed his cheeks in a chuckle at such ridiculous outfits. Sometimes, Panther behaves very well. When he’s outdoors, and we think it’s time for him to come in, we’ll call his name and he’ll gladly head for the door. At night or in the wee morning hours, however, it can be a nightmare. It seems the kitty next door has become an enemy. Let’s just say that ever since Panther has been with us, an on-going feud between him and “Mr. Hissy” (not the cat’s real name) has taken place. And it has taken quite a toll on my brother. It was about 4 a.m., and my brother heard the two spitting, growling and challenging each other somewhere around the neighborhood. Chas, groggy from being awakened, grabbed a flashlight and prowled the neighborhood in search of Panther. While stumbling across grass and rock barely visible under a shy moon, and aiming the flashlight in all directions, Chas thought to himself, “Gee, I hope nobody sees me and wonders what this guy is doing at 4 a.m. shining a flashlight around the backyards of our neighbors.” In a soft but firm voice, Chas called “Panther, Panther” a few times. Then he saw our black devil facing off with “Mr. Hissy.” Panther’s rear raised so high that it could almost touch the moon. “Mr. Hissy” twitched and squirmed, his voice yowling in such an awful terror. Before they pounced on each other, Chas got hold of Panther’s tail, then managed to pick him up and carry him home. (Note: most cats do not like to have their tails yanked. Panther is no exception. It took Panther several hours before forgiving my brother, who, of course, never meant to hurt him in the first place.) There are times when Panther could be a swell substitute for an alarm clock but does it have to go off at 1 or 2 a.m.! First, I hear meowing downstairs as I lay in bed upstairs, praying that Panther will give up. No such luck. He charges into my bedroom like an ”the alarm clock” that won’t shut off. In my face and ears, I feel and hear a loud and urgent “MEEOOOWWW!” “OK, OK, just give me five more minutes,” I try to say, like Dracula in the Kit-Kat bar television commercial. Panther persists. “OK, I’m up,” I tell him, pulling the tangled covers away from my body. Panther races down the stairs like a frisky kitten. I follow him in slow motion. In my old age, it takes me a fairly long time to get anywhere. I allow Panther to go outside. The way he looks at me is simply adorable. And he has gotten his way ... again. Despite rude awakenings, we still love our Panther. There are so many kittens, cats, puppies, dogs, horses, bunnies (even reptiles) and other animals who deserve a loving home. I wonder what Panther would think of our adding a chameleon or hog-nose snake to our family? “MEEEOOOWWW! MEEOOOOWWWWWW!” Here we go again. But we love him. And that’s all that matters.

