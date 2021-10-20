CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filmmaker Discovers Unique Bee Personalities in His Garden

By Mary Jo DiLonardo
Tree Hugger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the pandemic lockdown started in 2020, wildlife filmmaker Martin Dohrn found something interesting to do right in his own backyard. He adapted some of his camera equipment to focus on very tiny creatures and then began filming the bees in his small garden in Bristol, England. During the...

www.treehugger.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
