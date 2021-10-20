Report: Chelsea Set to Learn FIFA Club World Cup Fate as Decision Expected to Be Made Over Location

Chelsea will find out their fate over the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday, according to reports.

The FIFA Council meeting takes place on Wednesday afternoon with several decisions set to be decided, learned and announced including Chelsea's involvement in the Club World Cup.

It was set to be held in Japan but due to the impact of Covid-19, they withdrew their rights to hold the tournament. South Africa, Qatar and UAE were among the alternatives options, but South Africa withdrew their interest due to Covid-19 problems.

Now it has been reported that the UAE is set to host the 2021 tournament, which had been speculated to be delayed until the start of 2022.

(Photo by Colin McPhedran/MB Media/Sipa USA)

As per Sky Sports, the United Arab Emirates is expected to be confirmed as the host venue for the tournament, which is reported to be played in December.

Should Chelsea fly to the UAE in December, their fixtures against Everton and Wolves in the Premier League would be affected in the festive calendar.

Egyptian side Al Ahly and Auckland City from New Zealand are two of the 10 teams to have already qualified for the tournament, with the rest still to be decided ahead of the tournament at the end of the year.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube