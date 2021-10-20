CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

Lady Hornets hold off Nacogdoches for pivotal league win

By Colton Foster
Huntsville Item
Huntsville Item
 8 days ago
HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville volleyball got a bounce-back win Tuesday night over Nacogdoches.

The Lady Hornets finished off the Lady Dragons with wins in four sets, 25-11, 25-14, 22-25, 25-18.

“We got a lot of kills tonight,” Huntsville’s head coach Cody Hassell said. “We had 48 kills in four sets, that's very positive. We also had 20 aces.”

While the Lady Hornets were able to take commanding leads in the first two sets, they were unable to do so the same in the third. The Lady Dragons were able to open up the third set with a 5-1 run, and then expanded it to an 18-14 advantage. While Huntsville worked their way back into the game to take a 22-21 lead, they were unable to close out the match.

However, the closeout set would come in the fourth with ease.

“We came into the third set with just four errors in total, and then gave up 14 kills and 14 errors in that set. We just couldn’t shake it,” Hassell added.

Sets one and two were strongly in favor of the Lady Hornets, as they were able to take convincing leads in both. They were also able to go on an 11-0 run to close out the second set.

This is something that the team will need to do to continue winning and secure the second seed in the postseason.

“As long as we keep our head on our shoulders, we should be able to see more stuff like that all the time. It’s when you let fear and doubt creep in that you start committing errors, and then you deal with the consequences.”

The game saw plenty of offense for the Lady Hornets, with junior outside hitter Shelbee Adkins leading the team with 13 kills, Timiea Garrett followed with 10 kills. Senior Lexie Parish added nine kills for the Lady Hornets, but more importantly, came up with a team-high 10 digs. Adkins also added 10 service aces, with Mylie Theisen adding seven.

The Lady Hornets will take a Friday afternoon road trip to Whitehouse with the first-serve set for 4:30 p.m. The last time these two teams met the Lady Hornets won a five-set thriller at home. A win for Huntsville will lock them into the second seed in District 16 5A, DII, but a loss could potentially force a game three between the two teams for the second spot.

