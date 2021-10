Despite the massive firewall for Democrats in Northern Virginia, their party recently dispatched Barack Obama to rescue Terry McAuliffe’s sinking campaign for governor. Republicans haven’t won a single statewide race in Virginia since 2009. Four Northern Virginia counties essentially dictate the direction of the entire state. Yet, if Glenn Youngkin doesn’t win the governorship in this environment, one wonders if it will ever happen again for the GOP.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO