It’s all settled. Daniel Ricciardo will get to drive the 1984 Wrangler Chevrolet Monte Carlo of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. For those who might be wondering at home, Daniel Ricciardo is an Italian-Australian driver who currently competes for McLaren in Formula One. He made his debut back at the 2011 British Grand Prix. And since then he’s won eight Grand Prix victories in Formula One. He won his first race as a driver for McLaren at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix and in doing so he also won a bet with his boss.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO