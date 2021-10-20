CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Future of The Child Tax Credit

WAMU
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who are eligible for the Child Tax Credit got their fourth check last Friday. The benefit will end in a few weeks...

wamu.org

CNBC

The enhanced child tax credit will continue for 1 more year, per Democrat spending plan

The enhanced child tax credit is one of the programs that made the cut as Democrats raced to come to an agreement over a framework for their spending plan. The credit, which was expanded in March by the American Rescue Plan, will be continued through 2022, according to a framework of the now $1.75 trillion proposal released Thursday. The move will ensure that some 39 million families with children receive the benefit for at least one more year.
INCOME TAX
AFP

Pivotal senator skeptical of proposed tax on super-rich Americans

A Democratic senator whose vote will be crucial to passing US President Joe Biden's social services plan indicated on Wednesday he had little enthusiasm for a proposed tax on the very richest Americans that his party is pushing to pay for the measure. The Billionaires Income Tax unveiled earlier in the day by Senator Ron Wyden, who leads the chamber's finance committee, would apply to about 700 people with either $1 billion in assets or $100 million in annual income for three back-to-back years, and raise "hundreds of billions of dollars." But Joe Manchin, a centrist senator who has objected to various earlier provisions and attempts to pay for Biden's plan -- which costs about $2 trillion and enacts policies like universal pre-kindergarten and childcare subsidies -- did not welcome the idea. "I don't like it. I don't like the connotation that we're targeting different people," Manchin told reporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Columbus Dispatch

Expanded Child Tax Credit should be made permanent, research says

My research on the impact of family tax credits was recently cited in a letter signed by more than 400 economists from throughout the country. We all agree that, simply put, the expanded Child Tax Credit should be made permanent as a matter of sound economic policy. As we summarized...
INCOME TAX
Axios

Focus group: Child tax credit expansion divides swing voters

Some swing voters say the most important elements to preserve in Democrats' massive social spending package are the ones that would lower prescription drug costs, reduce pollution and make childcare or pre-K free or more affordable. Yes, but: Considerably less popular among Trump-to-Biden voters: Extending the expanded child tax credit...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Joe Manchin may soon do us all a little-noticed favor

Until now, the story has been that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has been the executioner of President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, bringing his ax down on one liberal priority after another. He helped kill climate change provisions, paid leave and the billionaire tax, at a minimum. Opinions to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Mitch McConnell slams Democrats' proposal to tax billionaires, calling it a 'hair-brained scheme' to penalize people who 'invested wisely'

Democrats have an plan to finance their scaled-down social-spending bill with a tax on billionaires' assets. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday was quick to oppose that idea. "This hair-brained scheme would have the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) penalizing people who invested wisely and compensating people who have invested...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCVB

October child tax credit payments are scheduled to go out Friday

Millions of families should soon receive their fourth enhanced child tax credit payment, which the Internal Revenue Service is scheduled to distribute on Friday. About $15 billion was sent to roughly 35 million families last month. The average payment to the parents, who had 60 million children, was $428. Most...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Washington Post

Joe Manchin just handed Trump a potent issue for 2024

Paid family leave is out of the Democrats’ Build Back Better legislation. The man most responsible is Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who claimed the massive and sprawling reconciliation package was “not the place” to enact such a sweeping policy change. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign...
POTUS

