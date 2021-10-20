CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Aggrieved laws students hit the streets over 2021 entrance exams failures

By Bernice Ansah
primenewsghana.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Association of Law Students (NALS) has hit the streets to protest the recent Ghana School of Law entrance exams failures. The aggrieved students are blaming the General Legal Council (GLC) for unfairly denying them admission to the law school. In a notice of the demonstration addressed to...

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 1

