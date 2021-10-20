CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LR Health & Beauty Launches ‘Aroma Wellness’ Brand with Sustainable Packaging

beautypackaging.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLR Health & Beauty is expanding its range of fragrance products with LR Soul of Nature, a new brand that links “natural fragrances” with an emotional aroma-wellness component and uses recycled plastic and waste glass as packaging. “Analyses have...

www.beautypackaging.com

