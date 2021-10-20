CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Nextbrain positions itself as the top Mobile app development company in Nashville

dcvelocity.com
 9 days ago

NASHVILLE, USA, OCTOBER 19, 2021 /Press release Nextbrain/ -- A high-functioning and scalable mobile app will certainly help in your business expansion and customer engagement. The mobile app industry is skyrocketing as there is a rapid increase in demand for mobile applications in almost all the industries to enhance the sales...

www.dcvelocity.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

ironSource to Acquire Mobile Advertising and App Monetization Company Tapjoy

IronSource a leading business platform for the App Economy, today announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire the mobile advertising and app monetization company Tapjoy, Inc. (“Tapjoy”). Marketing Technology News: Ajay Bam Helps Brands/Retailers Grow by Leveraging Fan Video…. “We are delighted to be joining ironSource, a leading...
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

5 Security Mistakes Mobile App Developers Commonly Make That Can Compromise Sensitive Data

Security mistakes made by mobile app developers may open paths to the attackers to access your bank accounts, social accounts, emails, other databases, etc. The best development practice is to encrypt crucial and sensitive data if the mobile app stores data in the device or completely refrain from storing such data in device memory. The most secure way of using such critical information within a mobile app is to retrieve them from the server when necessary and erase this data after the user logs out. The developers should test their apps, make sure that they stop functioning, and warn the user when there are efforts of third-party interventions.
CELL PHONES
neworleanssun.com

Best Practices in Mobile App Design

Mobile design is the process of creating mobile apps. Although mobile apps can have many different applications, what they share is the requirement for an optimal user experience and accessibility, engagement and the overall user experience. In essence, it is about addressing all of the issues above. Mobile app vs....
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Mobile Applications#Mobile App Development#Press#Nextbrain Technologies#Ui Ux#Saas#Ai#Mvp
pocketgamer.biz

Murka to acquire solitaire development company Mobile Deluxe

Murka Games has reached an agreement to acquire solitaire game specialist studio Mobile Deluxe. This acquisition will increase Murka’s presence in the casual genre in addition to the company's existing social casino titles. Mobile Deluxe is the US-based card game developer behind the successful Solitaire Deluxe 2. Mobile Deluxe achieved...
GAMBLING
martechseries.com

Mobile App Creation: Importance of Data Privacy and Security Compliance by Nextbrain

With the advancement in technology, it has become imperative to administer customers with tailored solutions to help them stand ahead of the competition. However, the means of creating custom solutions requires sharing personal specifications. The sharing of personal data, as well as information, can sometimes lead to the misuse of sensitive data. Therefore, mobile app developers should always prioritize data privacy and compliance. Many startups, enterprises and businesses look for data encryption and protection from online threats which have led mobile app developers to devise technologies for data privacy and compliance.
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

CryptoXpress launches mobile app

CryptoXpress, a global company providing digital solutions for next-generation crypto and banking services has rolled out an app offering cypto trading and an NFT marketplace combined. CryptoXpress’s mission is to service the intersection between crypto and banking for crypto users globally. The app for trading cryptocurrecies and NFT’s is now...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
foodlogistics.com

Mobile App for Truckers

SmartHop launched its first mobile application to help truckers book the best loads for their business from the comfort of their smartphone. With the SmartHop App, truckers can find the most optimal, highest-paying loads without the need to search load boards. “SmartHop is a mission-driven organization, and our goal is...
CELL PHONES
dcvelocity.com

Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access to

Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access to nationwide EV charging and simplified billing. This solution will simplify the experience of managing mixed fleets as clients gradually transition from ICE to EV. TORONTO, October 13, 2021 – Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element”),...
ECONOMY
dcvelocity.com

EROAD Expands Flagship Video Telematics Portfolio with Standalone Solution

Leading transportation technology company EROAD announced today the expansion of its flagship video telematics portfolio with EROAD Clarity Solo Dashcam, a single, connected and cost-effective video solution that delivers more operational visibility while ensuring driver safety and protection from false claims. EROAD Clarity Solo makes it easier for carriers to...
NFL
dcvelocity.com

Softeon Identifies Market Opportunities for 3PLs Offering Distributed Order Management Solutions

Softeon, a global supply chain software provider with the industry's best track record of customer success, has identified a number of opportunities for third-party logistics providers (3PLs) to leverage Distributed Order Management (DOM) software to drive revenue opportunities and create market differentiation. Softeon’s VP of Client Services, Satish Kumar, and...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

SocialPeta Helps Mobile Development Companies for Users Acquisition Worldwide

Globally, the mobile gaming industry has seen a significant rise in the number of daily active users and revenues generated. Many reports predict that this industry will continue to grow in many years to come. In response to this, a lot of companies are looking for creative ways to add value in order to stay afloat in the rapidly changing industry. It has become very important for mobile development companies to have an insight into the layout of global businesses to make the right marketing decisions. This is where SocialPeta comes in, this marketing intelligence platform offers a huge advertising database and tools that are valuable to many industries including mobile development companies.
TECHNOLOGY
dcvelocity.com

Husky Terminal Accelerates Technological Advancement with Move to N4 SaaS

Oakland, CA — October 25, 2021— Navis, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced that Husky Terminal & Stevedoring, LLC, has signed a subscription agreement with Navis for its N4 SaaS offering, as part of a wide-scale modernization effort across its operations.
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

Grocery robot vendor Fabric grows fast with $200 million venture round

Investment dollars continued flowing into the logistics robotics sector this week with the news that micro-fulfillment automation provider Fabric had landed $200 million in venture backing, pushing it over the “unicorn” threshold and providing fuel for continued growth of its robotic on-demand fulfillment technology stack. The “series C” funding round...
BUSINESS
suasnews.com

“Urban Blue”, a company for the international development of urban air mobility launches

Aeroporti di Roma, Aeroporto di Venezia, Aeroports de la Cote d’Azur and Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna together for the building and management of vertiports. Urban Blue, a project focused on sustainable mobility set up by Aeroporti di Roma, Aeroporto di Venezia, Aeroports de la Cote d’Azur and Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna has been launched today for the development of urban air mobility infrastructures at the international level.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Sourcing Journal

How 3D and Augmented Reality are Changing the Home Industry

Just a few years ago, the concepts of augmented reality and 3D felt very futuristic and foreign for many in the home industry. But as the ecommerce channel has exploded, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, these digital tools have become more important for home goods companies looking to compete in a crowded marketplace. At the recent High Point Market, the team behind Seek—a platform that helps companies like Nestle, Kravet, Baker Furniture, and RC Willey turn their digital product photos into 3D and augmented reality images—explained how these technologies are helping home goods companies streamline business. “3D and AR are...
ELECTRONICS
freecodecamp.org

Android App Development for Beginners

Seventy-five percent of all phones are Android phones and seventy-five percent of all Internet users only access the Internet using their phone. So there is a big market for Android apps. We just published crash course on Android app development on the freeCodeCamp.org YouTube channel. This course is perfect if...
CELL PHONES
dcvelocity.com

Banyan Technology Granted Patent for Software Solution

CLEVELAND, OH (October 27, 2021) – Banyan Technology, the industry leader in live carrier and API connectivity for transportation management, has been granted a patent for its rating and dynamic pricing software in LIVE Connect™, Banyan’s exclusive data connectivity platform. “We’re excited to be granted this patent for our innovative...
SOFTWARE
dcvelocity.com

Report: Managing disruption is top priority for sourcing, procurement execs

Managing supply chain issues is the top priority for procurement and sourcing executives, and many say the issue “keeps them up at night,” according to a report from supply chain technology firm Keelvar, released this week. The Cork, Ireland-based company released its 2021 Voices of Sourcing report Tuesday, reporting that 68% of respondents list managing supply chain issues as a “very important priority” and that 22% say it’s “somewhat important.” The top three challenges keeping executives up at night are: meeting cost and reliability targets, fluctuating supply and capacity constraints, and the ability to react to disruptions. This has led to a shift in sourcing strategies, where speed and reliability are now tied with cost as the number one supplier attribute organizations look for when selecting suppliers, according to the report. Sustainability and automation also ranked as top issues. The study found that sustainability will increase in importance among sourcing professionals globally over the next five years, although the issue ranked higher in Europe than in North America. On the technology side, the study found that many procurement teams have been slow to adopt technology for e-sourcing, optimization, and automation to manage today’s complexity, with many saying their teams have failed to “fully adopt” those technologies. Nearly a quarter of respondents said they rely on manual processes and spreadsheets for most operations, despite 99% saying that parts of the sourcing process should be automated. The study analyzed responses from more than 100 procurement leaders in retail, consumer goods, food and beverage, pharmaceutical products, industrial manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, transportation/warehousing, and other industries.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy