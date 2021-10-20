Demon Deacons' Forbes looks for fresh start in 2nd season

They are not partying like it’s 1944 in Winston Salem. Yes, Wake Forest is 6–0 for the first time since the penultimate year of World War II. Yes, they’re the last unbeaten team in the ACC in a year of intense churn within the league. But head coach Dave Clawson cautions that they’ve been here before, even recently after a 5–0 start in 2019 soured to an 8–5 finish. The constant through his tenure has been the offense (dubbed the Clawfense) and its unique anxiety-inducing backfield exchange between quarterback and running back.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO