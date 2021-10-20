CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Demon Deacons' Forbes looks for fresh start in 2nd season

Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Steve Forbes spent last year as a new head coach trying to...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Forbes
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit enters new name in USC head coaching search

As rumors swirl regarding USC’s head coaching search, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit entered a new name in the coaching search. While the ESPN analyst admitted while he doesn’t believe he would leave, the Trojans should “knock on” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly’s door. “I think Brian Kelly would be an...
NFL
Chronicle

No. 8 Duke women’s soccer dominates Demon Deacons on the road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.—For the first time in two weeks, the Blue Devils ventured outside the confines of Koskinen Stadium. And in the battle between Devils and Deacons, the Blue Devils made short work of their rival. After their past five victories against Wake Forest coming by just a single goal and...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demon Deacons#Covid 19 Pandemic#Ap#Wake Forest
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Lady Demons looking to pass next test at Nicholls

Northwestern State passed its first test of the weekend on Thursday with an all-around team win. The next challenge for the maturing Lady Demons lies in the quick turnaround that comes with another road match two days later. NSU travels to Nicholls (7-11, 0-6) looking for a better result this...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
news9.com

OSU Looks For A 6-Win Start To The Season As They Head To Austin

Looking for a 6-0 start to the season, Oklahoma State has their third-straight top-25 game Saturday against Texas. News On 6’s John Holcomb has one final look ahead from the lone star state. OSU takes on Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday. Watch News On 6 for all the highlights and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Iola Register

Fresh start for ACC livestock team

Like any athlete, the members of Quentin Yoho’s team at Allen Community College need to be ready. They need to practice and prepare. They need to keep their grades up. They need to know how to balance school and competition. They need to know when to step up, and when to defend themselves.
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
chatsports.com

Wake Forest's Confounding RPO System Has Demon Deacons Offense Rolling

They are not partying like it’s 1944 in Winston Salem. Yes, Wake Forest is 6–0 for the first time since the penultimate year of World War II. Yes, they’re the last unbeaten team in the ACC in a year of intense churn within the league. But head coach Dave Clawson cautions that they’ve been here before, even recently after a 5–0 start in 2019 soured to an 8–5 finish. The constant through his tenure has been the offense (dubbed the Clawfense) and its unique anxiety-inducing backfield exchange between quarterback and running back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
WRTV

Pacers preseason underway at fresh-looking fieldhouse

The games don't officially count until next week, but the Pacers got a chance to show off their new roster Wednesday night. Fans had their first chance to check out some of the changes in and around Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA
midmajormadness.com

Northern Iowa seeks a fresh start in 2021-22

Few teams have had worse luck the last couple years than the Northern Iowa Panthers. In 2020, they were a favorite to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016, but found themselves leaving Arch Madness early after a stunning upset at the hands of the Drake Bulldogs. The lingering question of an at-large selection was answered by the cancellation of the Big Dance five days later.
IOWA STATE
bceagles.com

Eagles Top Demon Deacons 3-2 in ACC Thriller on Senior Night

NEWTON, Mass. – Boston College kept its unbeaten home record intact on Saturday night against Wake Forest in Newton, topping the Demon Deacons 3-2 on Senior Night. The Eagles improved to 6-5-2 (2-3-2 ACC), while Wake Forest dropped to 9-5-1 (3-3-1 ACC) and saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.
NEWTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy