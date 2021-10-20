CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Week 7 Athlete of the Week: Mason Dobbins

By Andy Brown
louisburgsportszone.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is the Louisburg Sports Zone Athlete of the Week for week seven of the fall sports season, sponsored by Edward Jones-Craig Holtzen. Louisburg junior Mason Dobbins was a pain for...

louisburgsportszone.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonianonline.com

Saints’ Taysom Hill blasted off after taking an illegal kick against Washington in a Week 5 match

Things started off differently James Winston and the New Orleans Saints In the Week 5 game with the Washington Football team on Sunday. Winston threw an interception to start the game, then an impressive 72-yard touchdown, then a confused cough, and you just had to know that head coach Sean Payton would probably start working on the quarterback and assistant quarterback. Tsum Hill Just a little more. Unfortunately, Hill was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet kick from the back corner William Jackson The third that led to Hill being moved to the locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Player Suffered Season-Ending Injury vs. Cardinals

Green Bay Packers rookie running back Kylin Hill was involved in a scary collision on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The latest update on his status is unfortunate to say the least. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury on Thursday night.
NFL
wwnytv.com

Athlete of the Week: Tatum Overton

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a soccer player from Watertown who’s closing out an outstanding varsity career with the Cyclones. Her all around great play earning her this week’s title. When folks call soccer the beautiful game, they could also be describing Tatum Overton’s talent on...
WATERTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Edward Jones#Cyclone#Louisburg Sports Zone
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Athlete of the Week: Katie Sullivan — Soccer

Freshman midfielder Katie Sullivan is this week’s Athlete of the Week. For the second week in a row, the Athlete of the Week is a member from the women’s soccer team, but not without good reason. Even as a freshman, forward Katie Sullivan leads the team in goals and overall points.
SOCCER
ccenterdispatch.com

Java Junkies Male Athlete of the week

This week’s Java Junkies Male Athlete of the Week is Ryan Benfer. The senior made his mark defensively this past Friday in the 20-19 loss to NCKL rival Chapman. Benfer led the Tiger defensive unit with 10 total tackles with two coming by the way of sacks on the Irish quarterback to help stifle the air capability of the Chapman offense as they finished with zero net passing yards.
SPORTS
WRBL News 3

Athletes of the Week: Northside Softball

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Northside Patriots softball team began its quest for a GHSA State Championship in convincing fashion. The Lady Patriots beat the visiting Union Grove Wolverines 14-2. In game one of the State Class 5A playoffs 14-2 and 11-1 in game two. The Lady Patriots bats were red hot as they hammered […]
COLUMBUS, GA
republictimes.net

Dominic Voegele | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School football player Dominic Voegele. The 6-foot-2 junior quarterback/defensive back has helped lead the Eagles to a 4-3 record this season. Voegele has thrown for more than 700 yards and seven touchdowns so far this fall and has also rushed for 390 yards and six scores in addition to catching a TD pass. He has also kicked 20 extra points and a field goal. On defense, Voegele leads the Eagles with 51 total tackles and has one interception.
COLUMBIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
michigantechhuskies.com

This Week in Michigan Tech Athletics

• Huskies Drive Time, 7:30-8 a.m. on Mix 93 WKMJ. • Soccer at Grand Valley State, 4 p.m. • Volleyball at Parkside, 7 p.m. • Cross Country at GLIAC Championship, 11 a.m. at SVSU. • Football vs. Ferris State, 1 p.m. at Kearly Stadium on Mix 93 WKMJ. • Volleyball...
MICHIGAN STATE
Hillsdale Daily News

The Hillsdale Daily News Week 7 Athlete of the Week

HILLSDALE – Every week, the Hillsdale Daily News will select five student-athletes who had standout performances in their athletic contests to be nominated for the Athlete of the Week Award. The Athlete of the Week Award is voted on by our readers. Here are the results from the Week 7...
HILLSDALE, MI
riverhawkathletics.com

Riverhawk Athletes of the Week Announced!

The Dalles High School athletic department is proud to announce the Athlete of the Week Awards for the week of October 4th through 9th. Senior Meli Avila (pictured with Coach Kelsey Wallace) Volleyball:. Junior Kennedy Abbas. Football:. Junior Manatu Crichton Tunai (pictured with Coach Lynn Helyer) Boys’ Soccer:. Senior Alex...
THE DALLES, OR
coladaily.com

Gamecock athletics week in review

Shane Beamer is on the board with his first SEC victory. The Gamecocks needed a last-minute touchdown drive led by Zeb Noland to turn back Vanderbilt 21-20 on Homecoming Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. Noland replaced Luke Doty with 1:36 to play, the Gamecocks trailing 20-14 and 75 yards away from paydirt. He hit five of eight passes including the money ball, a nine-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Legette in the back of the end zone. The Gamecock defense then forced and recovered a fumble on Vanderbilt’s next play to seal the win. The Gamecocks are now 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. They will play at Texas A&M next Saturday night.
COLUMBIA, SC
Standard-Speaker

Athlete of the Week: Molly DeMarzo, Crestwood

The senior cross country standout completed her Wyoming Valley Conference dual meet career without losing a single race. Her final postseason starts with the WVC Coaches meet Wednesday.
SPORTS
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Prep Athlete of the Week: Ella Ogden

It was a standout day for Clarkston girls' soccer when the Bantams routed Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Rogers 12-0 on Oct. 7, and especially for sophomore striker Ella Ogden, who racked up three goals and an assist. In honor of the showing, Ogden was voted the Tribune's Prep...
SOCCER
mahometdaily.com

Athlete of the Week: Grace Rodebaugh

Mahomet-Seymour Junior Grace Rodebaugh has been one integral part of the Bulldog volleyball team’s 2021 success. Rodebaugh kicked off the season with seven digs, six kills, and three blocks in a two-set sweep at Champaign Central. By mid-September, the outside hitter was chosen for the 12-person all-tournament team after helping M-S to third place in the Crossroads Classic two-day tournament.
MAHOMET, IL
Deseret News

Deseret News Week 10 high school star athletes of the week

Corbin Cottle, Bountiful (Jr.) Absolutely dominated the last four weeks of the regular season, a big reason Bountiful finished the season on a four-game winning streak. Last week in Bountiful’s 41-14 win over Sky View, the junior carried the ball 19 times for 267 yards and four touchdowns. “Corbin is...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Quad Cities Onlines

Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Dickerson rushed for 239 yards and four touchdowns last Friday in the Titans' 34-6 win over ROWVA. A second-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference performer in the spring, Dickerson has starred on both sides of the ball. A week after rushing for nearly 200 yards and picking off two passes against Stark County, Dickerson had scoring runs from 6, 1, 3 and 38 yards to help A-W become playoff eligible.
MOLINE, IL
lasentinel.net

Student Athlete of the Week: Michael Wilson

Senior wide receiver Michael Wilson is one of the co-captains of the Stanford football team. At the start of the season, Wilson was placed on the Biletnikoff award watchlist. The Biletnikoff award is given annually to the most outstanding receiver in college football. During his time with the Cardinal, Wilson...
STANFORD, CA
Oxford Leader

Athlete of the Week: Ellie Gieselman

Ellie Gieselman is a sophomore on the Girls’ Varsity Golf team. Ellie played a significant role in this year’s success. She led the team in all of the regular season tournaments. Her favorite tournament this year was the Bobcat Invitational at Warwick Hills. Ellie improved her average by 7.14 strokes for 9 holes. Ellie was named OAA All-League!
GOLF
Springfield News Sun

Athlete of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy

Claim to fame/honors: 2019 CBC Swimmer of the year, 3x District qualifier, 1x State qualifier, 2021 200 Freestyle relay state Champion. Words you live by: Put your mind to it you can accomplish anything. Toughest opponent: Brooks Olsen. Biggest influence: my coaches and my parents. Game-day rituals: pre race Katy...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy