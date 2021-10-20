Week 7 Athlete of the Week: Mason Dobbins

Shane Beamer is on the board with his first SEC victory. The Gamecocks needed a last-minute touchdown drive led by Zeb Noland to turn back Vanderbilt 21-20 on Homecoming Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. Noland replaced Luke Doty with 1:36 to play, the Gamecocks trailing 20-14 and 75 yards away from paydirt. He hit five of eight passes including the money ball, a nine-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Legette in the back of the end zone. The Gamecock defense then forced and recovered a fumble on Vanderbilt’s next play to seal the win. The Gamecocks are now 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. They will play at Texas A&M next Saturday night.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 11 DAYS AGO