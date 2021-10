If an AI machine had to make a music video based on every ‘80s rock hit, “Strangers” would be the result. In addition to lyrics about the “danger zone” and “a city burning,” the blue-eyeshadowed-girl dancing around the arcade machines and bigger-than-life hairstyles make this music video an undeniable representation — and perhaps satirical glamorization — of the decade. This video takes place in the same time and universe as their video for “Troopers of the Stars,” including the same cast and director. Both songs come from their 2019 album Extreme Power Metal, which, as both the name and these two videos suggest, pay tribute to the era of MTV and gravity-defying hair.

