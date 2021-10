Each week during the NFL season, The Post’s Mark Maske ranks the 32 teams. This week, the top four remains unchanged after wins by the Packers, Buccaneers, Cardinals and Rams. You think the unbeaten Cards should be No. 1? They have their chance to make their case and move up when they host the Packers on Thursday night. The Titans and Bengals move up and become the AFC’s highest-ranked teams. The Ravens drop but not out of the top 10.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO