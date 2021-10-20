CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope for a cure

During the month of October, Americans from across the country come together to raise awareness about...

The Conversation U.S.

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What causes ADHD and can it be cured? – Geneva B., age 17, Philippines Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder is a common, yet often misunderstood, mental health condition. Symptoms include inattention, overactivity and impulsivity – behaviors everyone experiences at one time or another. For people with ADHD, these behaviors happen frequently and interfere with everyday life at school, at home and everywhere else. ADHD affects more than 6 million U.S. children. People who have ADHD develop symptoms by age 12,...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Taking steps for a cure

ASHLAND A large number of concerned residents braved cooling temperatures and uncooperative rain early Saturday morning for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Ashland. The event is to raise awareness and money to help combat the disease that currently affects approximately 5.7 million people in the United States alone. According to Us Against Alzheimer’s, “Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, a progressive brain disease that slowly destroys memories and thinking skills.”
ASHLAND, KY
veronews.com

‘Hunt for Hope’: All fun and gains in fight to cure cancer

Groups of caped and tutu-wearing adventurers were spotted in Sebastian recently, breaking into song, taking selfies, and performing random acts of kindness during the ninth annual Hunt for Hope Florida to benefit the IBC Network Foundation, which funds clinical research in hopes of finding a cure for Inflammatory Breast Cancer.
SEBASTIAN, FL
FOX2now.com

Interview: Missouri Cures Education Foundation

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Cures Education Foundation is a statewide nonprofit public education and advocacy alliance working to promote and protect medical advances to improve the health of Missourians and stimulate the economy in our state. FOX 2 is proud to sponsor their upcoming virtual event, “Refuel, Reset and Reset Wiser,” on Nov. 5 from noon to 1:30 p.m. The event is designed to showcase Missouri’s leading women in science, business, and technology. To sign up for visit their website at MissouriCures.org.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
INFORUM

Dakota Dirt Coffee launches Coffee for a Cure campaign

This time owners Wyatt Mund, Landon Mund and Beau Goolsbey are promoting more than just their fresh-roasted coffee beans. They've teamed with the American Cancer Society to promote breast cancer awareness. The "Coffee for a Cure" video announces their pledge to donate $5 from every bag of beans sold in...
RESTAURANTS
WIBC.com

Race for the Cure Returns, With a New Name

(INDIANAPOLIS) – The national Race for the Cure to raise money for breast cancer research is back, with a new format and new name. The annual race is the signature event of the breast cancer nonprofit Susan G. Komen. But the group changed the name this year, because it’s no longer a race. Regional director Jen Milewski says most of the cancer patients and survivors taking part in the event walk the course rather than running. She says the organization found the walkers were the most successful fundraisers, while the runners were more likely to be focused on the running.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
utahbusiness.com

These founders want to help cure cancer

Traditionally, when you go to the doctor with an illness, your records—lab results, treatment plans, and outcomes—are kept in the doctor’s database. Medical privacy has led to this data sitting in a black box or solitary confinement, unable to aggregate and compare against others facing similar diagnoses across geographies. However, most patients would be willing to share their information in order for providers to find better treatments and extend the lives of similar patients.
ADVOCACY
Eye On Annapolis

BONUS PODCAST: Fish For A Cure

Dealing with cancer is something too many of us will need to deal with in our lifetimes. If we have health insurance, it may cover a portion of the cost of medical care. But what about the rest?. From emotional support for families to transportation to a loss of income,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Valley News

COVID-19, prevention is the cure

I lost a cousin last week to COVID-19. If you are losing a loved one to COVID, you shouldn’t have to fight the hospital as well. His children weren’t allowed to see him until the end, and just for five minutes. They were also asking the hospital to treat him with Ivermectin, but the hospital refused. From what I’ve learned, early intervention with Ivermectin is the most useful, but honestly, if someone is dying, what’s the risk? They’re dying! It reminds me of an employee I had 20 years ago that was dying of cancer and we were asking the doctors to give her more morphine for pain and they refused. I asked, “What are you afraid of? She’s going to get hooked? She’s dying!” I read one law firm has 60 cases right now, representing families with loved ones in the hospita.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox40jackson.com

Scholars at Obama Magnet are Rocking for the Cure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Students, parents, teachers, staff and VIP guests at Obama Magnet Elementary raised awareness in the fight against breast cancer. It was a parade of pink to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness month. This was also a fundraising event for the family of a student who recently lost a mother to breast cancer.
JACKSON, MS
Gazette

GUEST COLUMN: The key to a cure lies in Colorado communities

The terms “clinical research” and “clinical trials” have become household names today more than ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. We are thankful to the community for elevating the conversation. The clinical trials field continues to raise awareness among the general population, especially amid the pandemic. However, it has also increased the awareness of health disparities and the need for better inclusion of our BIPOC communities, who are completely underrepresented.
COLORADO STATE
The Guardian

Homelessness prevention is better than cure

We have reached the cliff edge of a mass homelessness crisis. Some 4.3 million people are behind on household bills, and 564,000 people are in rent arrears. The end of furlough has already put over a million people not only at risk of losing their jobs, but also their homes. And losing £20 a week in universal credit could be the difference between affording the rent or becoming homeless (‘Choice between using shower or oven’: harsh realities of universal credit cut, 6 October).
HOMELESS
parsippanyfocus.com

Paul Miller Porsche “Drive For a Cure”

PARSIPPANY — Paul Miller Porsche held a “Drive for a Cure” to bring awareness to Breast Cancer Awareness. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. The past year has posed a challenge to just about everything, and breast cancer...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
mainstreet-nashville.com

No cure for being human

This post is reprinted with the permission of Farrell Mason, who writes and curates the Bread and Honey blog. These are not my words, but the title of a new book just released by the brilliant Kate Bowler. She is a New York Times bestselling author, professor of Christianity in America at Duke Divinity School and is living with stage 4 cancer.
HEALTH
Argus Press

CLASSON: Box of cures

When I was 8 or 9, I played a game that I invented with my friends. On index cards, alphabetized in a recipe box, were written descriptions of fictional ailments, each with a ridiculous name and an equally ridiculous cure. In order to diagnose what illness my playmates suffered from, I would ask them a list of questions, including, “Do you worry about being late?” “Do you have time to do what you like?” and “Are your shoes or boots uncomfortable?” Then I would just watch them for telltale symptoms, like moving more than three times during the interview.
LIFESTYLE
WVNS

Mercer County rides for a cure

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Dozens of motorcycle riders braved the cold and rain on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, to bring awareness and raise money for breast cancer. Donning their pink and leather, the Bluefield Fire Department and two local motorcycle clubs rode through the Two Virginias. “It’s stuff our local guys like to do. We […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
theeastcountygazette.com

The SNAP Program May Caused A Pinch For Many

Thousands of people who qualify for food stamps will soon feel the pinch as pandemic funding ends and the holiday season approaches, IRI analysts said. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is home to many unemployed individuals including others who work minimum wage jobs and struggle to make ends meet.
ADVOCACY
MedicalXpress

The hunt for viruses to cure blindness

A novel computational platform developed by researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine identifies top-performing viral vectors that could deliver gene therapies to the retina with maximum efficiency and precision. The technology, described in a paper published today in the journal eLife, streamlines development of gene therapy approaches...
CANCER

