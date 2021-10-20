CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland Alumni Q&A with Chad Kuhn

Cover picture for the articleA four-year contributor and three-year starter at quarterback at Kiski Area, Chad Kuhn enjoyed a tremendous career for the Cavaliers. When he continued playing football at Slippery Rock University, however, he did so on the defensive side of the ball. Now in his sixth year with The Rock, he’s been honored...

On3.com

Former SEC coach passes away

Longtime SEC coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. Dunn spent time at several SEC schools including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 1994, and his longest stint in the SEC was at Mississippi State from 1996-2002 as the defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job was at New Mexico from 1983-1986.
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

4 local schools headed to MHSAA football Playoffs

IONIA — Now that the book is closed on the 2021 high school football regular season, four teams from in and around Ionia will continue their season with a shot at the state title. The four teams, Portland, Pewamo-Westphalia, Belding and Portland St. Patrick, have all been dominant this year...
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
Larry Brown Sports

James Franklin gearing up to leave Penn State for SEC job?

James Franklin has reportedly hired a new agent, and the move could signal that the Penn State coach is positioning himself to leave for a new job this offseason. John Brice of FootballScoop.com reported on Monday that Franklin has hired Jimmy Sexton of Creative Artists Agency. He was previously represented by Trace Armstrong of Athletes First.
On3.com

NCAA announces punishment for NFL assistant coach Charlie Strong

Charlie Strong was just handed down a fairly significant punishment from the NCAA from various infractions during his time as the South Florida head football coach. On Friday, the NCAA issued a media release outlining a wide array of violations committed by both the football and women’s basketball programs while Strong was employed as the Bulls’ front man.
westmorelandsports.com

Westmoreland County Friday Night Lights - Week Seven

Mount Lebanon 35 Norwin 7 (MTL 8-0; NOR 2-6) WATCH BROADCAST. Central Catholic 35 Hempfield Area 0 (PCC 6-2; HA 2-6) Franklin Regional 41 Greater Latrobe 40 (FR 3-5; GL 3-5) LISTEN BROADCAST. Kiski Area 42 Shaler Area 27 (KA 6-2; SA 2-6) Penn-Trafford 45 Connellsville 6 (PT 6-2; CONN...
westmorelandsports.com

Monday's Westmoreland Sports Notebook

Panthers complete epic comeback against Greater Latrobe. Facing a 40-14 deficit on Friday, Franklin Regional scored 27 unanswered points to stun host Greater Latrobe 41-40 in a crucial conference game. The Panthers capped the comeback with less than two minutes left on a 20-yard pass from QB Connor Donnelly to Caden Smith, and Joe Bayne converted the subsequent extra point. FR’s herculean comeback began on the final play of the first half, when the Panthers used a hook-and-lateral play, as QB Connor Donnelly connected with Maddox Morrison, followed by an immediate pitch to Tyler Bewszka, who then went 35 yards for the touchdown. Bewszka also provided a third-quarter touchdown run, while Donnelly added a 3-yard run to pull his team within one score. With the win, the Panthers improved to 2-1 in the Class 5A Big East, putting them into a tie for second place, and the inside track at one of the four playoff spots. The Wildcats, who are 1-2 and tied for fourth in the conference, scored all of their points in the first half. Quarterback Bobby Fetter passed for 126 yards and rushed for 102 yards, totaling three touchdowns, while Kyle Brewer hauled in four passes for 100 yards, added another 65 on the ground, and notched two TDs.
