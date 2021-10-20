Westmoreland Alumni Q&A with Chad Kuhn

Panthers complete epic comeback against Greater Latrobe. Facing a 40-14 deficit on Friday, Franklin Regional scored 27 unanswered points to stun host Greater Latrobe 41-40 in a crucial conference game. The Panthers capped the comeback with less than two minutes left on a 20-yard pass from QB Connor Donnelly to Caden Smith, and Joe Bayne converted the subsequent extra point. FR’s herculean comeback began on the final play of the first half, when the Panthers used a hook-and-lateral play, as QB Connor Donnelly connected with Maddox Morrison, followed by an immediate pitch to Tyler Bewszka, who then went 35 yards for the touchdown. Bewszka also provided a third-quarter touchdown run, while Donnelly added a 3-yard run to pull his team within one score. With the win, the Panthers improved to 2-1 in the Class 5A Big East, putting them into a tie for second place, and the inside track at one of the four playoff spots. The Wildcats, who are 1-2 and tied for fourth in the conference, scored all of their points in the first half. Quarterback Bobby Fetter passed for 126 yards and rushed for 102 yards, totaling three touchdowns, while Kyle Brewer hauled in four passes for 100 yards, added another 65 on the ground, and notched two TDs.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO