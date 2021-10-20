CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demon Turf Released for all systems in November

By Marques
gamingideology.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaytonic announces that Demon Turf is available on November 4 for PS4,...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

sirusgaming.com

The Last Stand: Aftermath Lurches to Mid-November Release

Developer Con Artist Games and publisher Armor Games Studios have recently announced that their new zombie apocalypse action-adventure game, The Last Stand: Aftermath, will be launching on PC (via Steam), PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on November 16th, 2021, priced at £19.49 / $24.99. Following a successful Kickstarter in...
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Animal Crossing New Horizons 2.0 Releases This November

This week, Nintendo held a Direct focused on content updates coming to Animal Crossing New Horizons. The video went well over 20 minutes long, bringing a massive list of updates both free and paid DLC. The culmination of these updates bring Nintendo to Animal Crossing New Horizons 2.0. As well as the inclusion of the 5th series of Animal Crossing Amiibo cards.
VIDEO GAMES
personacentral.com

Shin Megami Tensei V English ‘Demon-Infested Wasteland’ Trailer Released

The Nintendo South Africa Distributor has released a new, short trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V in English. Titled “Fight through a demon-infested wasteland,” the video shows off the main character, Nahobino, traversing different environments in the alternate dimension to Tokyo known as Da’at. Shin Megami Tensei V will be...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

It’s worth squeezing in Demon Turf this November if you dig 3D platfomers

It’s also worth trying the demo if you missed it. One of the many intriguing 3D platformers coming out of the indie scene is Demon Turf, an underworld romp with a novel art style, and it’s coming home soon. Developer Fabraz, who you might remember from Slime-San, has partnered with Playtonic Friends for a Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S release on November 4.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance gets November release date

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance can now be preordered and pre-downloaded for Xbox Series X|S ahead of the game’s November 4th release date. It’s the news many of you have been waiting for, we’re sure. But for those of you that might not be familiar, The Binding of Isaac: Repentance is the ultimate edition of Nicalis’ roguelike twin-stick shooter. Repentance includes each of the game’s former expansions — Rebirth, Afterbirth, and Afterbirth+ — as well as this final expansion, which includes hundreds of additional features and modes. The game's only available on Xbox Series X|S consoles and can be preordered and downloaded now, ready for its release next month.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Demon Turf is a 2D/3D hybrid platforming adventure arriving in November

The game promises a twist on the traditional Mario 64 formula by using 2D sprites in a 3D world. You’ll play the role of Beebz, a 1000 year old demon who is seeking to take over the demon world. To do so, she’ll have to fight through various demon hordes to claim their turf, before taking on the Demon King himself.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles DLC Release Date

When is the Demon Slayer: the Hinokami Chronicles DLC release date?. Demon Slayer: the Hinokami Chronicles is an adventure fighting game that tells the story of Tanjiro, a young boy who faces demons in order to rescue his sister and avenge his family. There is an adventure mode and an online mode that pits two players against each other. Demon Slayer: the Hinokami Chronicles is available on the Xbox One, the Xbox Series X, the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. Unfortunately though, cross-play is not available for the game on any platform.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

5 Major Game Releases Coming in November 2021

You were probably expecting this one for a long time. The two heavyweights running the show are arguably the most hyped releases of the year. The yearly franchise gets every FPS fan excited for another experience, and Call of Duty: Vanguard is no different. On another note, after Battlefield V satisfied some players and others not so much, the series is back with another entry, promising a new and improved experience with Battlefield 2042.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Demon Turf raises hell on Nintendo Switch next month

Developer Fabraz and publisher Playtonic Friends have announced that the 3D platformer Demon Turf is finally raising hell on Nintendo Switch on November 4. This gorgeous title uses hand-drawn animated characters in a 3D environment, to bring its world to life. Playing as the demon-girl Beebz, you must defeat demons...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

PUBG: New State Global Release Set for November

PUBG: New State has been set to arrive soon on mobile devices, and the final testing for the second alpha is open, according to a recent Tweet. The sequel to PUBG Mobile, PUBG: New State is currently available for pre-registration on Android and iOS devices on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively. Those who pre-register can get access to exclusive benefits up until the release. The Tweet contained the launch trailer for the game and finally revealed the release date. PUBG: New State will be released globally (excluding China and Vietnam) on November 11, and the technical test that is currently open for registration will be held on October 29 & 30.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

All The Biggest Games Releasing Next Month: November 2021 Game Release Schedule

November is usually the end-boss of the gaming calendar, a month where the biggest blockbusters of the industry fight it out for the attention and wallets of gamers right before the festive season commences. And while this upcoming November may not be as big as other years, there are still plenty of big-budget AAA gaming experiences, ambitious games on the other end of the spectrum, and a small army of indie titles caught in the middle.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Circa Infinity gets November release date

Kenny Sun and RedDeerGames have released a new trailer for Circa Infinity, and with it announced that the brain-melting circular platformer is slated to arrive on the Switch eShop on November 5. Check out the trailer below. In case you missed the initial announcement, here is an overview for Circa...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Halo Infinite Microsoft gives an overview of the solo campaign

Last Admitted Halo Infinite to see almost only impressions of the multiplayer aspects, Microsoft today finally released a little more about the solo campaign a few minutes ago the “Campaign Overview” video debuted, which hopefully will spark the curiosity of the Master Chief fans a bit. can satisfy. It is...
VIDEO GAMES

