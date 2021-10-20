Demon Turf Released for all systems in November

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance can now be preordered and pre-downloaded for Xbox Series X|S ahead of the game’s November 4th release date. It’s the news many of you have been waiting for, we’re sure. But for those of you that might not be familiar, The Binding of Isaac: Repentance is the ultimate edition of Nicalis’ roguelike twin-stick shooter. Repentance includes each of the game’s former expansions — Rebirth, Afterbirth, and Afterbirth+ — as well as this final expansion, which includes hundreds of additional features and modes. The game's only available on Xbox Series X|S consoles and can be preordered and downloaded now, ready for its release next month.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO