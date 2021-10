You may work with one language, but learning all of these languages brings more benefits. Programmers write code in various general-purpose programming languages. Most programmers who work with enterprise software typically work with one programming language until they retire. However, some programmers get opportunities to work with multiple programming languages during their day-to-day jobs. For example, if a programmer works with a Flutter native module, there is an opportunity to work with Dart, Kotlin (or Java), Objective-C (or Swift), C/C++, etc.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 14 DAYS AGO