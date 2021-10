Most of us who've been watching and reporting on Facebook for the last decade have assumed that the company had a different policy for handling the accounts of public figures than it has for average users, and a recent Wall Street Journal exposé — likely fed by leaked documents from whistleblower Frances Haugen — confirmed that. Now, Facebook's Oversight Board is saying that the company misled them when they were given the case of former President Trump's account suspension, and the board will be reviewing the internal process known as "cross check" by which celebrity accounts are given a pass to break the rules.

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO