Wellness Wednesday: Benchmark Medical Group Helps Combat Pandemic Side Effects

A ibuprofen , ing the same as a paracetamol , was one of the medications master of science prescribed on a present. It is indicated for fever, for pain treatments of mild or moderate intensity, such as this case of headache , or for a treatment of arthritis , among other uses. An simply because, despite the fact that it is the medicine that we all have at home and that it has been widely used, it should not be taken without consulting the specialist beforehand. But what is there to keep in mind about ibuprofen? What kid are the contraindications that exist? And the side effects?

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO