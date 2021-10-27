CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $499,000

Wiscnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyond the gates to Richmond Hill & located on cul-de-sac stands this stately 4BR/3.5BA home w/over 4000SF. The true magic begins as you enter the sunny foyer. The flow...

www.wiscnews.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3008 S Columbus Street , A2

Gorgeous Monticello model home nestled in Fairlington Villages! This light-filled home consists of more than 1,700 sq ft over two living levels! The main living level features beautifully refinished hardwood floors (2021), windows with beautiful wooden blinds, & fresh paint throughout. The open living room/dining area & the private rear balcony with stairs down to a large fenced-in patio make this the perfect home for entertaining! The updated eat-in kitchen is accented with upgraded cabinetry, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, newer garbage disposal (2019), & recessed lighting. The spacious main bedroom easily fits a king, has a huge closet, & gets lots of light! A full bathroom with a sparkling white tiled shower & updated light fixture completes this level. The lower living level features tile flooring & recessed lighting throughout both the spacious recreation room & the bonus room with two large closets, perfect for guests or to use as a home office. A second full bathroom is accented with a brand new vanity & a shower with a sliding glass door. A separate laundry room with a newer full-sized washer (2019), dryer, & ample storage space completes this home. Other features include a newer HVAC (2019) & a separate lower-level entrance. Fairlington Villages amenities include 6 pools, lighted tennis courts, tot lots, walking trails, & MORE! Great location near I-395 & walking distance from the shops/restaurants of Shirlington Village & Bradlee Shopping Center.
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

6924 Cambridge

Adorable Home -3 bd, in residential Madison Place - Property Id: 754787. Cute home with front porch, back yard, garage, hardwood floors, large equipped kitchen. Primary bedroom and full bathroom on 1st floor. Large dining room and living room on the first floor. 2 bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Spacious lower level for storage, laundry, hobbies, and games. Small Pet considered. NO smoking inside or outside. Well insulated home, central air-conditioning. laundry. No Vouchers, no Section 8.
CINCINNATI, OH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

607 Rittenhouse Street NW

A Terrific Investment in Brightwood! This all brick, semi-detached 3 level row home is freshly painted and may have the potential for off street parking. The front porch greets you and invites you to sit down, relax, and enjoy your morning coffee while overlooking the greenery of your private front yard. Step inside and appreciate the hardwood floors and windows throughout drenching this home in natural light. The main level features a spacious living room which effortlessly flows into a separate dining room. The add-on enclosed room off the kitchen provides a flexible space for a sunroom or makes for the perfect office for the work-from-home professional. The backyard is roomy enough for playtime, pets, and socially distanced entertainment or consider converting the space to off street parking. The upper level consists of 3 bedrooms and a hallway bathroom. The partially finished basement hosts a sizable family room, laundry area, and leads to the rear yard. The house infrastructure had been upgraded with a new electrical panel 400 Amp heavy up, a new gas furnace plus a new house roof installed less than 5 years ago. The home has had only two owners since it was built in 1925. Sold As Is. Home Warranty provided. The Takoma Metro Station (Red Line) and bus lines on Georgia Ave, 14th St, and 16th St make commuting a breeze. Enjoy fun activities at the Takoma Recreation and Aquatic Center.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
MATC Times

Woodland Hills Condominiums

Newer 2 BR One Level Townhouse in Waukesha E. Side – Pets OK. Walk to downtown, Frame Park, shopping entertainment. Great location close to Woodman’s, Kohls, Menards, The Home Depot, Target. Proximity to Brookfield, Pewaukee, New Berlin. 2-bedroom 2 bath townhouse all on one 1 level (you must climb stairs...
WAUKESHA, WI
Hampshire Review

Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

PAW PAW - Well-appointed home featuring a modern floor plan with 4 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, open kitchen with island and separate dining area. Sizeable living room showcasing a stone fireplace with wood mantle and extra wide arched doorways. The full basement is partially finished. Ample storage to accommodate everything needed for life in the country. $199,000.
PAW PAW, WV
Racine County Eye

The Best Design Ideas for Any Small Bedroom

Small rooms (bedrooms in particular) are some of the hardest areas to decorate. No matter what you put into the space, you always have to be aware of how it interacts with the room and how much space it takes up. These factors alone will limit a lot of the furniture that you can place in your living area. To help you get around these problems, here are some of the best design ideas for any small bedroom.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ClickOnDetroit.com

How to get the right flooring for the right room

If you want to give your home a fresh new look for upcoming holiday celebrations, experts often suggest you start with the ground up, aka the floors. When considering what type of flooring will work best, considering the rooms you are revamping. Here are some tips to consider, according to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
