4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $499,000

Gorgeous Monticello model home nestled in Fairlington Villages! This light-filled home consists of more than 1,700 sq ft over two living levels! The main living level features beautifully refinished hardwood floors (2021), windows with beautiful wooden blinds, & fresh paint throughout. The open living room/dining area & the private rear balcony with stairs down to a large fenced-in patio make this the perfect home for entertaining! The updated eat-in kitchen is accented with upgraded cabinetry, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, newer garbage disposal (2019), & recessed lighting. The spacious main bedroom easily fits a king, has a huge closet, & gets lots of light! A full bathroom with a sparkling white tiled shower & updated light fixture completes this level. The lower living level features tile flooring & recessed lighting throughout both the spacious recreation room & the bonus room with two large closets, perfect for guests or to use as a home office. A second full bathroom is accented with a brand new vanity & a shower with a sliding glass door. A separate laundry room with a newer full-sized washer (2019), dryer, & ample storage space completes this home. Other features include a newer HVAC (2019) & a separate lower-level entrance. Fairlington Villages amenities include 6 pools, lighted tennis courts, tot lots, walking trails, & MORE! Great location near I-395 & walking distance from the shops/restaurants of Shirlington Village & Bradlee Shopping Center.
