The typical podcast creator is a jack of all trades whose time is short as a majority say they are currently working on more than one show. That is the finding of a survey conducted by the public relations management platform Muck Rack. It finds that less than half (48%) of podcasters are dedicated to a single series. More than one in five (22%) said they are working on two shows, while nearly a third (30%) said they work on three or more. That comes despite only 37% of respondents who report working full-time on podcasts.

