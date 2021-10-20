CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

The history of TikTok

By Emma Routh
prospectusnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok’s creator, Zhang Yiming, set out to create a new platform unlike anything else on the market. The history of TikTok starts with him. “We are not a copycat of a U.S. company, both in product and technology,” said Yiming in a recent interview with Bloomberg. TikTok found a niche in...

www.prospectusnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
dexerto.com

How to make polls on TikTok

Making polls on TikTok can be a simple but effective way to get your viewers interacting with your content, or to gauge the overall opinion of your audience. Here’s how to create your own TikTok poll. TikTok is continuously updating its huge set of features as more and more people...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TIME

What the Facebook Whistleblower Did to the Company's Stock in 6 Weeks

Facebook’s stock price has been diving since the Wall Street Journal first published initial reports from whistleblower Frances Haugen on Sept. 13. As of Monday’s close, the company’s shares are down nearly 13%. And although Facebook’s valuation is still near an all-time peak since going public in 2012, it’s dipped below the $1 trillion mark that it breezed past for the first time earlier this year. As Haugen took the dais in Parliament on Monday, analysts disagreed whether her testimony and leaked documents could damage the tech giant.
INTERNET
pix11.com

TikTok Money for Vendors

TikTok video creator donates money to street vendors all over Southern California giving away $1,000 at a time. His videos now have 1.3 million followers on TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Apps#Bloomberg#Chinese#Ai#Personalized
Fortune

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen tells lawmakers the only way to fix the company is to partially destroy its business model

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Facebook should "slow down" how people use its platform in order to counteract disinformation, but it doesn't want to do so because it would mean a tiny reduction in profit, whistleblower Frances Haugen told a parliamentary committee in the United Kingdom on Monday.
INTERNET
etownian.com

TikTok activist speaks at Etown

Bowers Writers House hosted famous TikTok user “Aunt Karen” on Oct. 9. Denise Bradley is a 32-year-old social rights activist from Detroit, Mich. who assumed the role as “Aunt Karen.” Inspired by the 2020 Presidential Election and the racial tension across social media platforms, Bradley wanted to take a stand against misinformation and discrimination. “Aunt Karen” and her social justice efforts have established a platform of 1.3 million followers; the following continues to grow daily as she pushes for accountability against racist ideals and persons.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
uwpexponent.com

TikTok Card Reading

Due to all my major research on TikTok, I can confidently say that I am a mystical chart and tarot card reader. I will now tell you how your month of November will be based on your zodiac sign and the tarot card I have pulled. Crab: June 21-July 22.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
papermag.com

Not TikTokers Using Lube as Primer

Another day, another DIY beauty "hack" courtesy of TikTok, but just expect this latest one to get a little messy. However, the most popular "tutorial" thus far has come from Sean Anthony, who gave the trend a glowing review after mixing the lube with foundation. Elsewhere, another TikTok MUA named Jaro London claimed that the lube helped fill in pores," while Zak Heath said it created a nice "tacky" grip for the foundation to cling too.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Country
China
progressivegrocer.com

Butterball Talks Turkey on TikTok

Butterball is talking turkey again, but across more channels and in more detail. The Garner, N.C.-based turkey brand, which has operated a perennially popular help line for preparing holiday turkey dinners for 40 years, is adding to its seasonal services with a new Turkey Talk-Line Taste Kitchen, with streaming videos shared on its website and posted on social media platforms like TikTok.
RECIPES
Variety

Malaysia’s Namewee Is Banned in China After Music Video Mocks Online Nationalists

Controversial Malaysian singer-songwriter Namewee, who has been accused of insulting China and Chinese people with his recent viral hit ballad “Fragile,” and advocating independence for Hong Kong and Taiwan, says that those were not his intentions. But on Tuesday he said that he has no regret in releasing a song that got him banished from the Middle Kingdom. The latest furor follows the release of his “Fragile,” a Mandarin-language song featuring Australian Chinese singer Kimberley Chen. A catchy romantic tune that with lyrics about breaking a fragile heart, the song is full of symbols, idioms and metaphors that can also be...
ENTERTAINMENT
AOL Corp

From zero to $12 billion: Investors chase Trump stock hype

(Reuters) - Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election.
POTUS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Halyna Hutchins Tweet, ‘I Have Information That Will Lead To Hillary Clinton’s Arrest’?

An image shared on Instagram claims that before her death, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tweeted, “I have information that will lead to Hillary Clinton’s arrest.”. There is no evidence Hutchins sent the tweet. Fact Check:. The image of Hutchins supposedly tweeting about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has circulated in...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy