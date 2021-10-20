The history of TikTok

Controversial Malaysian singer-songwriter Namewee, who has been accused of insulting China and Chinese people with his recent viral hit ballad “Fragile,” and advocating independence for Hong Kong and Taiwan, says that those were not his intentions. But on Tuesday he said that he has no regret in releasing a song that got him banished from the Middle Kingdom. The latest furor follows the release of his “Fragile,” a Mandarin-language song featuring Australian Chinese singer Kimberley Chen. A catchy romantic tune that with lyrics about breaking a fragile heart, the song is full of symbols, idioms and metaphors that can also be...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO