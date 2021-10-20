Kuwait lifts COVID-19 restrictions for the vaccinated, PM says

NAIROBI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Kenya lifted a nationwide curfew on Wednesday that has been in place since March 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced. The East African nation, which has a population of 54 million, has recorded 252,199 infections since the pandemic erupted...
New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with the seven Indian manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, days after the country crossed a milestone of administering 100 crore vaccinations. During the interaction, the PM will take stock of the experiences of the...
BUCHAREST: Romanian authorities have decided to close cinemas, theatres, restaurants and shopping malls at 9 p.m. daily starting on 25 October 2021, as the incidence rate of Coronavirus infections is increasing. Cinemas will also have to work at 30% of capacity, instead of 50%. The new restrictions will last for...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – South Korean biotech firm GL Rapha has secured regulatory approval from Russia to produce and market the Sputnik family of coronavirus vaccines, the company and Russian sovereign fund RDIF said on Tuesday. The certification paves the way for the first overseas production of the shot to ease...
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia on Thursday eased its COVID-related travel advice for several countries including the United States, Britain and Canada as it prepares to reopen its borders next week for the first time in over 18 months. Australia will lift its outbound travel ban for fully vaccinated residents from...
BEIJING (Reuters) – China is demanding faster and more accessible COVID-19 testing services in its latest effort to reinforce a zero-tolerance policy against the virus, even when cities have already scrambled to test millions in just a few days amid outbreaks. Frequent testing, and sometimes mass testing, is standard practice...
(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Thursday they expect to deliver 50 million more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. government by April-end, as the country prepares for vaccinating children. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday said unvaccinated tennis players must undergo a mandatory two-week COVID-19 quarantine if they wish to travel to the country for the Australian Open tournament. “Same rules apply to everyone whether you are a grand slam winner, prime minister, business traveller,...
LONDON (Reuters) – Health regulators in England have paved the way for e-cigarettes to be prescribed by doctors for the first time in any country to help people stop smoking tobacco, Britain’s health ministry said on Friday. Manufacturers of e-cigarettes will be able to submit their products for checks and...
PARIS (Reuters) – France has ordered 50,000 doses of Merck & Co’s experimental COVID-19 antiviral drug for adults, the country’s health minister Olivier Veran told a hearing at the French Senate on Tuesday. “France positioned itself very early in pre-ordering. France ordered 50,000 doses of the drug,” Veran told lawmakers...
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – A Brazilian Senate panel probing the government’s pandemic response on Wednesday presented the prosecutor general’s office with recommendations to criminally charge President Jair Bolsonaro for alleged errors that cost Brazilian lives. Prosecutor General Augusto Aras was appointed by Bolsonaro in 2019 on the recommendation of...
BEIRUT (Reuters) – The Lebanese government sought to avert diplomatic fallout from comments made by the information minister before he took office that were critical of the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen, saying the remarks were his opinion and not policy. In comments to an online show affiliated with Qatar’s...
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will remove next week the last seven countries on its coronavirus “red list”, which currently requires newly arrived travellers from these destinations to spend 10 days in hotel quarantine, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday. The seven countries which will be removed from the list from...
Russian media have doubled down on their sexist attacks on CNBC anchor Hadley Gamble, claiming her interview with Vladimir Putin was part of an American “special ops” mission.Last week Mr Putin made misogynistic remarks to the Abu Dhabi-based journalist during an interview in Moscow, suggesting she was “too beautiful” to understand answers he was giving.State media went on to attack Ms Gamble after the interview for Russian Energy Week as part of a coordinated effort to support the Russian president.The controversy took a bizarre twist at the weekend, when Kremlin-backed media pundits and commentators claimed Ms Gamble was part...
Russia threatens repercussions if Ukraine joins NATO Federal Defense Minister Gromb-Karenbauer spoke in support of the crackdown on Moscow. Russia threatens NATO with repercussions if the military alliance takes further action to persuade Ukraine. Undersecretary of State Andrzej Rudenko responded with threatening statements from US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin. But Rudenko opened up about how Russia would react.
The US has clashed with China over whether Taiwan should be included more in the United Nations system, in another sign the international community is increasingly challenging Beijing's belligerent position towards the island. Taiwan has "no right to join the United Nations", said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs...
As war threat looms over the Taiwan strait, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that China "does not need to use force" to take over Taiwan. Putin's comments come even as China ramps up a display of power over Taiwan by sending warplanes into the latter's buffer zone. The Russian...
The revelation that China has advanced in developing hypersonic weapons has renewed calls for the U.S. military to invest both in hypersonic weapons as well as the capability to combat such weapons. The test of a Chinese hypersonic missile in August appeared to catch U.S. military officials by surprise, with...
