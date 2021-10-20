CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Three people are dead and two others are in critical condition after late night shooting at a home in Wisconsin city Kenosha

By David Averre For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Three people are dead and two others critically wounded following a late night shooting at a home in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha, police said.

The shooting took place on Tuesday night at a residence near 6th Avenue and 40th Place in Kenosha, though police have not yet released details of what led to the incident.

The Kenosha Police Department said on Twitter that it 'believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to our community', and that no suspects were actively being sought.

Names and ages of those shot weren't immediately released, and the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

One person was taken from the scene by Kenosha Fire Department paramedics to a high school, where a medical helicopter transported the individual to a hospital.

Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik said another person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Both were in critical condition early Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xGGw_0cX2r7oM00
The shooting took place on Tuesday night at a residence near 6th Avenue and 40th Place in Kenosha (pictured),though police have not yet released details of what led to the incident
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xmXec_0cX2r7oM00
Residents of the neighborhood near Lake Michigan were stunned as multiple police officers, squad cars and emergency rescue vehicles converged on the scene near 6th Avenue (pictured)

'We can confirm that three are deceased. Two more victims were transported to hospitals, one via Flight For Life. Both are critical,' the Kenosha police department said via Twitter.

Residents of the neighborhood near Lake Michigan where the shooting took place said they were stunned as multiple police and emergency rescue vehicles converged on the scene near 6th Avenue.

Joyce Johnson said she had been out when she heard the blaring of multiple sirens from police speeding toward the neighborhood.

'We have no problems down here at all. None whatsoever,' she told the Kenosha News.

'That´s why it´s so shocking, very shocking to see every police (squad) car in Kenosha here.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VljtS_0cX2r7oM00
CBS reporter Mugo Odigwe at the scene said that there were up to five police cars left on duty outside the house for hours after the shooting occurred

CBS reporter Mugo Odigwe at the scene said that there were up to five police cars left on duty outside the house for hours after the shooting occurred while several police officers remained in the neighborhood.

Tuesday´s shooting is the second this year in Kenosha County involving multiple fatalities.

On April 18, a gunman opened fire at Somers House Tavern just north of Kenosha, leaving three men dead and three wounded.

Rakayo Vinson, of Kenosha, was charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shootings.

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Bystander in critical condition after shooting at Glendale gas station

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is in the hospital after a shooting at a gas station in Glendale on Monday morning. According to Glendale police, a truck was backed into a gas station when a white sedan also pulled into the gas station near 51st and Olive avenues around 11 a.m. Then, an exchange happened between a person in the pickup truck and a suspect from the sedan.
GLENDALE, AZ
NBC News

Three killed, two wounded in Wisconsin shooting

29 Gifts to Grab Before "Black Friday" ShortagesSupply chain experts are urging consumers to shop now due to holiday shortages. Thieves Hate This New $49 "Smart" Security Device (It's Genius!)Secure Your Home In Minutes Without Spending A Fortune. GlassesUSA.com /. 7 Reasons Why You Should Buy Glasses OnlineWith 12 of...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
wiproud.com

3 Dead, 2 Hurt In Kenosha Shooting

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Police say three are dead and two others critically injured following a shooting at a home in Kenosha last night. Kenosha police say it was a result of a domestic dispute. The three people fatally shot were an 18-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy, and the suspect who...
KENOSHA, WI
11Alive

Two teens dead after shooting each other in car in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Two teens are dead after shooting each other in a car in Forest Park overnight, police say. According to a statement from the Forest Park Police Department, preliminary investigation reveals a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old boy were inside a beige Toyota Avalon when they each opened fire, shooting each other several times.
FOREST PARK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Cars#Kenosha Fire Department#The Kenosha News#Kpd#Kenosha Police Dept#Kenoshapolice
willmarradio.com

Man In Critical Condition After South Minneapolis Shooting

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A man's seriously hurt after being shot on Minneapolis' south side. Police say they were called to a shooting near 5th Avenue South and East Lake Street Wednesday night where they found shooting evidence but no victims. A man later showed up at the hospital in critical condition with one gunshot wound. Police say no arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
localdvm.com

Arrest made in shooting that killed three people, injured three others

District of Columbia Police have made two arrests in a homicide investigation that happened on September 4, 2021, in the 600 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest. Read more here: https://www.localdvm.com/news/washington-dc/arrest-made-in-shooting-that-killed-three-people-injured-three-others/
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Ardmoreite

Two arrested, three injured in Wednesday night shooting

Ardmore police responded to a call Wednesday evening located in the 1600 block of Wolverton NW that reported a shooting with multiple victims. Three individuals had been shot and two were ultimately airlifted to Texas hospitals. Not all of the details of the case have been released as the investigation...
ARDMORE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
suncommunitynews.com

Mooers man in serious condition following late-night shooting

MOOERS | A Mooers man remains hospitalized in serious condition after being shot in the neck at a hunting camp on Green Valley Road. New York State Police and first responders were called to the camp at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 15 after Frederick W. Minckler Jr., 30, of Altona accidentally shot Gilbert O. Rabideau.
MOOERS, NY
fox44news.com

3 in critical condition after overnight Killeen nightclub shooting

KILLEEN, TX- Killeen Police are currently investigating an early morning shooting that injured 4 people. Around 2:45 am, officers were dispatched to Club Legends in reference to a shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located several victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Three of the victims were in...
KILLEEN, TX
KAKE TV

One dead, two critically injured in east Wichita shooting

One person is dead, two other people are in critical condition following a shooting at an east Wichita apartment complex. It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. at an an apartment complex at 632 S. Eastern, near Kellogg and Rock Road. When police arrived they found at least one man who had been shot.
WICHITA, KS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

257K+
Followers
5K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy