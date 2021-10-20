Three people are dead and two others are in critical condition after late night shooting at a home in Wisconsin city Kenosha

Three people are dead and two others critically wounded following a late night shooting at a home in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha, police said.

The shooting took place on Tuesday night at a residence near 6th Avenue and 40th Place in Kenosha, though police have not yet released details of what led to the incident.

The Kenosha Police Department said on Twitter that it 'believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to our community', and that no suspects were actively being sought.

Names and ages of those shot weren't immediately released, and the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

One person was taken from the scene by Kenosha Fire Department paramedics to a high school, where a medical helicopter transported the individual to a hospital.

Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik said another person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Both were in critical condition early Wednesday.

Residents of the neighborhood near Lake Michigan were stunned as multiple police officers, squad cars and emergency rescue vehicles converged on the scene near 6th Avenue (pictured)

Residents of the neighborhood near Lake Michigan where the shooting took place said they were stunned as multiple police and emergency rescue vehicles converged on the scene near 6th Avenue.

Joyce Johnson said she had been out when she heard the blaring of multiple sirens from police speeding toward the neighborhood.

'We have no problems down here at all. None whatsoever,' she told the Kenosha News.

'That´s why it´s so shocking, very shocking to see every police (squad) car in Kenosha here.'

CBS reporter Mugo Odigwe at the scene said that there were up to five police cars left on duty outside the house for hours after the shooting occurred while several police officers remained in the neighborhood.

Tuesday´s shooting is the second this year in Kenosha County involving multiple fatalities.

On April 18, a gunman opened fire at Somers House Tavern just north of Kenosha, leaving three men dead and three wounded.

Rakayo Vinson, of Kenosha, was charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shootings.