Peabody Energy's sales surge, but losses on coal hedges hit the bottom line. Yet investors are betting big on the coal stock as coal prices skyrocket. Coal stock Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shot up Monday morning, having jumped as much as 20.6% as of 11:10 a.m. EDT after the market took a liking to the coal producer's preliminary numbers. A deeper dive into the numbers, though, reflects muted year-over-year growth, which means there was more to Peabody Energy stock's rally this morning.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO