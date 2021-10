On Oct. 18, BGSU’s Office of Multicultural Affairs announced that students can now display their chosen name on BG1 student ID cards. This change has been ushered in primarily to support BGSU’s transgender, nonbinary and genderqueer students as part of a larger campaign to make people’s chosen names display in as many places as possible, rather than their legal name. These efforts have been going on for multiple years, and options to display chosen names have been incorporated onto platforms like MyBGSU, Canvas and many others that students use regularly.

