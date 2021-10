We've all heard the story about the panicked mom summoning superhuman strength to lift a car off her trapped child. I'm not sure if it's ever really happened, but I am sure that any politician who interferes with a mother's ability to raise her children with the values she sees fit is playing with fire. The Democrats are holding the matches. Of all the radical ideas they've been trying to foist on America, messing with parents on K-12 education may be the one that does them in.

