President Joe Biden's vaccine-related policies will "haunt businesses for years," Laura Ingraham predicted in the opening monologue of ‘The Ingraham Angle' Thursday night. "Decisions to force employees off the job are going to haunt businesses for years to come, just as they will haunt Biden and other politicians who insisted on these mandates in the first place," the host said. "The only people who should be forced out of their jobs because of this pandemic are the officials who kept America in this prolonged state of fear and locked in[to] these mandates."

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 14 DAYS AGO