Kyle Kirkwood’s first outing behind the wheel of an IndyCar delivered everything the new Indy Lights champion was hoping to experience. The step up to Andretti Autosport’s No. 26 Honda on Wednesday at Sebring’s short course was a meaningful one for 22-year-old, and while it marked what should be the first of many days for Kirkwood in the NTT IndyCar Series, it did not come with a sense of shock at the car’s performance.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO