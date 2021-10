The state has released the results of the 2020-21 Wisconsin Student Assessment System, including those for the Janesville School District. The Forward Exam results showed Janesville students in grades three to five at or above the state average in English language arts, math, science and social studies. Students in grades six to eight were slightly above the state average in science and social studies but slightly below the state average in English and math.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO