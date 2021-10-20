CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Teachers left looking over their shoulder by Ofsted’s ‘reign of terror’, claims education chief

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28zX08_0cX2pOns00

Teachers have been left looking over their shoulder because of Ofsted ’s “reign of terror”, according to the head of a professional body,

Dame Alison Peacock, chief executive of the Chartered College of Teaching, accused the education watchdog of wanting teachers to “just be like robots” and to “stick to the script”.

She told the Times Education Commission : “Teachers are constantly looking over their shoulder, whether it’s about Ofsted judgments, whether it’s about attainment, whether it’s about workload – teachers are being driven.”

She added: “Ofsted, frankly, it’s a reign of terror. They come in, they start talking kind of highfalutin language about research outcomes and so on and curriculum coherence. It’s designed to put people on the backfoot.”

The former headteacher called for teachers to become research literate themselves to help them gain confidence and stand their ground against inspectors.

“The more that we can enable teachers to be research literate themselves, to be able to make decisions that are informed by evidence in their classroom, that they feel confident about, that they can see the impact of, they’re more likely to be able to stand their ground and actually to supersede whatever it is that an inspection regime wants,” she said.

“That was my experience as a headteacher because I was involved in research with the University of Cambridge, I was more worried about impressing the academics than I was about Ofsted.

“And so then, essentially what we did as a school was we transcended the requirement of the inspection.

“So we need to be in a position I think as a profession to build our expertise, our confidence, our certainty for ourselves about what works in our classrooms.”

An Ofsted spokesperson said: “We are unapologetic about having high standards for children’s education. And teachers and school leaders on the ground are overwhelmingly supportive of our focus on the curriculum and our use of research evidence.”

The Times Education Commission launched in June this year as a year-long project expected to inform government policy and lead to change across schools and universities.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Climate education must be ‘intertwined’ with every school subject, Labour MP says

Teaching school children about the climate crisis must be “intertwined” in every subject of the curriculum, Labour’s Nadia Whittome has demanded.In an article for The Independent, the MP claimed the existing education system is “failing to prepare young people” for the workforce they will inherit and the effects of climate inaction.Her intervention comes just five days before the critical Cop26 summit begins, with world leaders gathering in Glasgow in an attempt to thrash out an agreement to keep global warming below 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.Last week, unions urged the education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, for a “comprehensive review of the entire...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Covid: What could a ‘Plan C’ involve?

Ministers are reportedly considering additional Covid measures that could amount to a “Plan C”, as England prepares for another winter during the Covid pandemic.While the government has so far resisted calls to implement new Covid measures, the health secretary has warned restrictions could return in England in the run-up to Christmas. According toThe Telegraph, Cabinet Office ministers are discussing proposals which could potentially form a “Plan C” involving even tougher measures than the existing “Plan B”. The newspaper reported this extra contigency plan could see a ban on household mixing. But Edward Argar, health minister, denied on Thursday there was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ofsted#Reign Of Terror#Uk
The Independent

Could we be facing a lockdown Christmas?

Several experts have warned that the UK could face a lockdown Christmas unless action is taken now to stem coronavirus cases. Here, the PA news agency looks at the evidence.– Is Christmas at risk?It depends on who you speak to. For some scientists, the case numbers for Covid-19 are already out of control, averaging around 40,000 new infections per day over the last seven days.When asymptomatic cases are taken into account, experts tend to agree the true figure could be around 100,000 per day or more.Most of these are being driven by children and younger adults, though Government scientists tend...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Anti-vaxx parents mock immunocompromised child speaking at school meeting

Parents reportedly jeered at an immunocompromised student after they spoke in favour of mask mandates at a school board meeting in Clovis, California, prompting the district to promise that changes will be made to ensure that everyone speaking at meetings feel safe. Buchanan High School senior Rami Zwebti was booed after they spoke during the meeting on Wednesday, The Fresno Bee reported. Zwebti identifies as non-binary, according to the outlet. “We sit here arguing about a piece of fabric that weighs 12 grams while millions of families lose their loved ones,” Zwebti said. “Set aside your pretentious arrogance and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Why student absences aren't the real problem in America's 'attendance crisis'

Nationally, one in six children miss 15 or more days of school in a year and are considered chronically absent. Education officials have lamented that all this missed instruction has for years constituted an attendance crisis in U.S. elementary, middle and high schools. The fear among policymakers is that these chronically absent students suffer academically because of all the classroom instruction they miss out on. In 2015, the U.S. secretary of education and other federal officials responded to this perceived crisis, urging communities to “support every student, every day to attend and be successful in school[.]” Their open letter stated that...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Scaring children by protesting outside schools – is this really what it has come to for anti-vaxxers?

There’s nothing shocking or unusual about parental hysteria – we see it all the time. If you’re a member of any school or local neighbourhood-based WhatsApp or community Facebook group, you’ll likely have witnessed one of the following examples: panic over parking, rage about recycling, fierce speculation over non-uniform day and bullish beliefs from the pro (”the school doesn’t give kids enough work to do at weekends!”) and anti (”well my child was too busy building a fort in the forest!”) homework brigades. See also: constant concerns over screentime, plus reports of various viral online hoaxes (easily debunked with a...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

'Mold, mice and roaches force Howard University students to pitch tents outside or sleep inside the school's common areas' - as protests continue for a second week

Students at Howard University are on their second week of protest after accusing university administrators of dismissing their reports of mold, roaches, mice, and housing shortages on campus. Members of the historically black university have organized in tents outside of campus and in sleeping bags inside the social hub and...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Budget 2021: Sunak pledges to restore per pupil funding 'to 2010 levels’

Rishi Sunak announces more funding for children, pledging to restore per pupil funding “to 2010 levels in real terms”. During today’s Autumn Budget announcement, the finance minister told the Commons the government’s “start for life” fund would total £300m to offer “high-quality parenting programmes, tailored services to help with perinatal mental health, and funding to create a network of family hubs”.
WORLD
The Independent

Making the Covid vaccine compulsory for NHS staff is not an easy choice – but it is the right one

The health secretary, Sajid Javid is “leaning towards” making vaccination against Covid-19 a condition of employment for NHS staff. Obviously any NHS staff who fall into the category clinically vulnerable and cannot take the vaccine even if they want to will have to be redeployed to less sensitive roles or just kept out of the way of high-risk patients, but there need be no other major exemptions. Indeed the rule should apply to agency staff and of course care homes, which Javid has already acted on.Saj the Jab also says he’ll be wearing a mask on Budget day, given...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Build back better’ for women and girls after pandemic, G7 leaders told

G7 leaders must take concrete steps to “build back better” for women and girls form after the pandemic, say international gender-equality experts.A report by the Gender Equality Advisory Council (GEAC) proposes a “robust monitoring and accountability mechanism” to hold G7 governments to account on gender equality commitments.In a foreword to the report, Boris Johnson writes: “Few of us would relish the challenge of scaling a vertiginous peak with one hand tied behind our back. Yet that is exactly what the G7 will be attempting to do if we fail to act on the world’s continued failure to unleash the talent and...
WORLD
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Why student absences aren’t the real problem in America’s ‘attendance crisis’

Nationally, one in six children miss 15 or more days of school in a year and are considered chronically absent. Education officials have lamented that all this missed instruction has for years constituted an attendance crisis in U.S. elementary, middle, and high schools. The fear among policymakers is that these chronically absent students suffer academically […] The post Commentary: Why student absences aren’t the real problem in America’s ‘attendance crisis’ appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

309K+
Followers
126K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy