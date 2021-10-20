White House Releases COVID-19 Vaccination Plan for Kids 5 to 11

The White House is releasing its plan to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 as soon as it is approved.

A CDC meeting is scheduled for the first week in November, where they are expected to approve the Pfizer shot for children in that age group.

The White House says that within a few hours after that approval, they’ll start shipping out doses to health care providers.

They say the country has enough Pfizer shots to vaccinate 28 million kids once they’re eligible. The dosage for kids 5 to 11 is expected to be a third of the full adult dose.

According to the White House, more than 25,000 providers have signed on to administer shots to kids. FEMA will also fund school- and community-based vaccination clinics.

If the CDC approvals comes when expected, kids will be able to get fully vaccinated by Christmas.