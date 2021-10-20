CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House Releases COVID-19 Vaccination Plan for Kids 5 to 11

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nRa9J_0cX2nqrc00

The White House is releasing its plan to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 as soon as it is approved.

A CDC meeting is scheduled for the first week in November, where they are expected to approve the Pfizer shot for children in that age group.

The White House says that within a few hours after that approval, they’ll start shipping out doses to health care providers.

They say the country has enough Pfizer shots to vaccinate 28 million kids once they’re eligible. The dosage for kids 5 to 11 is expected to be a third of the full adult dose.

According to the White House, more than 25,000 providers have signed on to administer shots to kids. FEMA will also fund school- and community-based vaccination clinics.

If the CDC approvals comes when expected, kids will be able to get fully vaccinated by Christmas.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

White House releases plans to vaccinate 28 million kids aged 5-11 against Covid using smaller needles: Children could be fully vaccinated with double Pfizer shot before Christmas

The White House released its plans on Wednesday for vaccinating 28 million children between ages five and 11 against COVID-19. In the next few weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to decide whether or not to authorize Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine in younger kids in the next few weeks, meaning children could be fully vaccinated by Christmas.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#The White House
Daily Mail

Florida's surgeon general tells Tucker Carlson the evidence for mask mandates in schools is 'very weak' as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis's ongoing refusal of stricter regulations

Florida's surgeon general appeared on a Tucker Carlson segment Wednesday night to discuss why the state doesn't have a mask mandate for schoolchildren as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis continuing to refuse stricter lockdowns and regulations. Dr Joseph Ladapo told the Fox News host that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

Minnesota doctors silenced over COVID views: 'If it's happening to someone else, it could happen to you'

Two Minnesota doctors are speaking out after being silenced for reiterating the importance of individual rights as it pertains to COVID-related policies. Dr. Scott Jensen, a GOP gubernatorial candidate in the state, faces a fifth investigation in just one year for emphasizing the importance of natural immunity, and Dr. Jeffrey Horak was reportedly terminated from his role of 15 years as a veteran of general surgery after speaking at a local school board meeting.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

GOP senators demand fully vaccinated federal employees return to in-person work to address massive backlog

FIRST ON FOX: A group of Republican senators led by Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming will introduce legislation Thursday that would require federal government employees to return to in-person work amid complaints that agencies like the Social Security Administration (SSA) are so backed up with applications that many Americans are having to go without benefits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Joe Manchin may soon do us all a little-noticed favor

Until now, the story has been that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has been the executioner of President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, bringing his ax down on one liberal priority after another. He helped kill climate change provisions, paid leave and the billionaire tax, at a minimum. Opinions to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
HEALTH SERVICES
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy