Yeah, that’s my twinnem! GO BEST FRIEND! You know the one. It’s the latest TikTok audio you’re hooked on and can’t get out of your head. Right there with you. What is it with TikTok sounds and their unshakable staying power in our brains? It’s a problem. I didn’t even know what the Twinnem sound on TikTok even was saying for the first 50 times I heard it. Twinning them? Twin or them? Twinninem? But apparently it is simply and charmingly “Twinnem” – defined by Urban Dictionary as “When you and a friend create a bond which allows you to sense one another’s moods, energy, pain and vibe exactly like twins.” But is the Twinnem sound that’s endlessly viral on TikTok right now a real song? From a TV show? WHICH IS IT???

