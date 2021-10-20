4 Energy Stocks Downgraded by Guggenheim Today

The pandemic-led technology boom seems to be cooling down now due in-part to the prolonged semiconductor chip and components shortages that are creating production bottlenecks. Given the industry’s slowing growth, we think Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) and Latch, Inc. (LTCH) are best avoided now, considering their bleak fundamentals. Also, analysts have recently downgraded these two stocks. Read on.The COVID-19-pandemic-fueled tech boom seems to be cooling down due to supply chain disruptions. According to FactSet, S&P 500 information technology companies are expected to report 29% and 19% respective year-over-year earnings and revenue growth for the third quarter, compared to the second quarter’s 48% and 22%. Analysts expect the industry giants to experience shortfalls because of global supply chain disruptions.

