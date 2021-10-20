CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

4 Energy Stocks Downgraded by Guggenheim Today

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Guggenheim analyst Joseph Osh has revisited the firm’s research coverage of energy stocks following a recent rally and higher valuations. Osh downgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG),...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Robinhood Stock Crashed Today

Shares of Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) sank 10.4% on Wednesday after the online brokerage's third-quarter financial results disappointed shareholders amid a shortfall in cryptocurrency trading volumes. So what. Robinhood's revenue rose 35% year over year to $365 million. That was well below Wall Street's expectations for revenue of $431.5 million. It also...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stoneridge (SRI) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stoneridge (NYSE: SRI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.27), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.30). Revenue for the quarter came in at $181.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Stock Prices#Guggenheim#Streetinsider Premium#First Solar Lrb#Fslr#Solaredge#Array Technologies#Arry#Shoals Technologies#Shls#Sedg
StreetInsider.com

Conmed (CNMD) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Conmed (NASDAQ: CNMD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.80, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $248.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $255.53 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Tronox (TROX) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tronox (NYSE: TROX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.72, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $870 million versus the consensus estimate of $906.4 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

iRobot Corp. (IRBT) Tops Q3 EPS by 96c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT) reported Q3 EPS of $1.67, $0.96 better than the analyst estimate of $0.71. Revenue for the quarter came in at $440.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $417.04 million.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
StreetInsider.com

JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Tops Q3 EPS by 87c

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) reported Q3 EPS of $3.76, $0.87 better than the analyst estimate of $2.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $237 million versus the consensus estimate of $258.97 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) click here.
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Downgraded Tech Stocks to Avoid in Q4

The pandemic-led technology boom seems to be cooling down now due in-part to the prolonged semiconductor chip and components shortages that are creating production bottlenecks. Given the industry’s slowing growth, we think Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) and Latch, Inc. (LTCH) are best avoided now, considering their bleak fundamentals. Also, analysts have recently downgraded these two stocks. Read on.The COVID-19-pandemic-fueled tech boom seems to be cooling down due to supply chain disruptions. According to FactSet, S&P 500 information technology companies are expected to report 29% and 19% respective year-over-year earnings and revenue growth for the third quarter, compared to the second quarter’s 48% and 22%. Analysts expect the industry giants to experience shortfalls because of global supply chain disruptions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Double Upgrades Teradyne (TER) to Buy

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri upgraded Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) from Sell to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Is Why Teladoc Stock Rose Today

In this video, I will be going over Teladoc's (NYSE:TDOC)Q3 earnings report and trying to understand why the stock is down on a great print. You can find the video down below, but here are some of the highlights. Earnings summary. The company reported earnings per share of -$0.53, beating...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why IronNet Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Ironnet (NYSE:IRNT) were tumbling one day after they spiked on a deal with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investors seem to have concluded that the cybersecurity stock ran a bit too hot Wednesday, when it surged by 59%. As of 1:50 p.m. EDT Thursday, the stock was down by 26.8%. So...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy