NFL

AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
Star-Tribune
 8 days ago

1950 — Tom Powers of Duke scores six touchdowns — three rushing, three receiving — in a 41-0 victory over Richmond. 1956 — Billy Howton of the Green Bay Packers catches seven passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. 1961...

trib.com

FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 free agents who are a perfect fit at Wrigley

Following the conclusion of the 2021 postseason, the Chicago Cubs will have a lot of shopping to do if they want to have any shot at contending next season. The front office has already made a handful of changes in the coaching department and also hired a new GM to help Jed Hoyer carry the load this winter.
NFL
KTEN.com

AP Top 25 Poll

Previously ranked No. 5 Iowa drops to No. 11 after falling to Purdue 24-7. Oklahoma moves up one to No. 3 after defeating TCU 52-31. Oklahoma State makes a statement over Texas 32-24 outscoring the Longhorns 16-0 in the fourth. The Cowboys move up four spots to No. 8. OU and OSU both remain undefeated.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
sandiegouniontribune.com

The AP Top 25 Fared

No 1. Georgia (6-0) vs. No. 11 Kentucky. Next: vs. No. 20 Florida, Saturday, Oct. 30. No 2. Iowa (6-0) vs. Purdue. Next: at Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 30. No 3. Cincinnati (5-0) vs. UCF. Next: at Navy, Saturday, Oct. 23. No 4. Oklahoma (6-0) vs. TCU. Next: at Kansas, Saturday,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Star-Tribune

This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – The No. 2 team the country, a Group of 5 program, beat a struggling service academy program by seven points. The No. 3 team in the country, a Big 12 power getting ready to pack its bags for the SEC, trailed Kansas 10-0 at halftime and 17-14 entering the fourth quarter.
LARAMIE, WY
Sportico

Cleveland Guardians Sue Cleveland Guardians for Rights to Team Name

Two sports franchises sharing the same name isn’t unprecedented. Just ask the New York Giants and the San Francisco Giants, the Los Angeles Kings and the Sacramento Kings, the New York Jets and the Winnipeg Jets or the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Cardinals. But two in the same city? That might be pushing it too far, even if both sets of Cardinals played in St. Louis from 1960 to 1987. At least that’s what the Cleveland Guardians, a flat-track roller derby team, argue in a federal complaint, filed on Wednesday in Ohio. The Guardians are suing the Cleveland Indians, which intend...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Carlton Fisk
Person
Brett Swenson
Person
Tamika Catchings
Variety

MLB Playoffs 2021: How to Watch

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The MLB postseason is officially underway, with dozens of must-watch games on the schedule. Tonight will see the Atlanta Braves go up against the Houston Astros for Game 1 of the World Series. The games will be broadcast on ESPN, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS. But luckily, you don’t need cable to catch the action. A variety of streamers will air the games live, from...
NFL
KREX

Home of Avs, Nuggets to require COVID-19 proof from fans

DENVER (AP) — Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced Wednesday that beginning Nov. 10, Ball Arena will require fans 12 and older to show proof they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event for admission. KSE said Paramount Theatre in Denver also will require all attendees, […]
NBA
#Nba#Rams#Ap#The Green Bay Packers#Seattle Supersonics#The Boston Red Sox#The Cincinnati Reds#Chicago Bulls#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Kansas City Royals#The New York Yankees#Padres#Northwestern#Ncaa Division#Texans
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest and Smallest NFL Players of All-Time

Professional football players are built differently than the rest of us. These athletes are gifted with speed, strength, vision, and a host of other traits — as well as, often, incredible size. Occasionally, a player comes along that stands out even among other NFL stars. Football is a unique sport in that it has a […]
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Star-Tribune

Wyoming volleyball heads to New Mexico, Air Force this weekend

The University of Wyoming volleyball tries to continue its recent surge when it hits the road for Mountain West games against New Mexico on Thursday and Air Force on Saturday. The Cowgirls (13-9, 5-5 MW) have won four of five matches, including a sweep of San Diego State last week that gave head coach Chad Callihan his 100th MW victory at UW.
WYOMING STATE
Star-Tribune

Wyoming basketball has a potential star in versatile big man Graham Ike

LARAMIE – Tom Burman recently heard the sound of a bouncing basketball echoing through the Arena-Auditorium at 6:30 a.m. Wyoming’s athletics director peeked in to see who was getting shots up before sunrise and discovered it was Graham Ike. The 6-foot-9, 252-pound forward is taking advantage of as much court...
WYOMING STATE

