AP Sportlight

Two sports franchises sharing the same name isn’t unprecedented. Just ask the New York Giants and the San Francisco Giants, the Los Angeles Kings and the Sacramento Kings, the New York Jets and the Winnipeg Jets or the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Cardinals. But two in the same city? That might be pushing it too far, even if both sets of Cardinals played in St. Louis from 1960 to 1987. At least that’s what the Cleveland Guardians, a flat-track roller derby team, argue in a federal complaint, filed on Wednesday in Ohio. The Guardians are suing the Cleveland Indians, which intend...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO