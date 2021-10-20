Woman Celebrates Divorce With Fiery Photo Shoot

Karrion Kross has revealed a new look in a photoshoot he recently participated in with Scarlett Bordeaux. Orlando photographer iLLite Fotos released several photos of Kross and Scarlett this week. The shots are apparently inspired by several movies as they were captioned with quotes from Heat and Eraser. Kross also used a quote from Heat. The photographer, who often works with pro wrestlers in the Orlando area, also used a hashtag for Muscle & Fitness, but there’s no indication that the photos are being used for the magazine. He also used a hashtag for the popular Hitman franchise, who Kross resembles in some of the shots. The photographer captioned one of the photos with, “Bonnie & Clyde with a Modern Twist.”

