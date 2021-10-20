Prevention and assistance tips as health care fraud grows nationwide

Honors any health care providers other than physicians or nurses whose performance is considered exemplary by patients, peers and other providers. What the nominator said: “Fran Johnson has led our COVID-19 vaccination clinics from the very beginning, along with being the clinical manager of one of the busiest specialties throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which is Pulmonology. Our Pulmonology providers are serving on the front lines at the COVID ICUs, and Fran serves as direct support for our pulmonology heroes. Fran Johnson also has sacrificed much time outside of her day-today responsibilities to be sure the COVID-19 vaccination clinics are running smoothly, as well as that we are providing staff support and vaccines to our underserved communities. She supports our community in not only getting vaccines but also supports the care provided to our COVID-19 infected patients and supporting their return to recovering from COVID-19. Fran’s dedication and service to our entire community throughout this pandemic have been crucial and surely appreciated! She is a TRUE health care hero.”

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO