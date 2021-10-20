CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin sets high, tops $66,000 on mainstreaming excitement

WBAL Radio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin stormed above $66,000 for the first time on Wednesday, riding a wave of excitement about how the financial establishment is increasingly accepting the digital currency's rise. One Bitcoin was valued at $66,096, as of 4:15 p.m. Eastern time, after earlier climbing as high as...

