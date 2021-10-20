CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuwait lifts COVID-19 restrictions for the vaccinated, PM says

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) – Kuwait has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions for...

PM Modi to interact with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers today

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with the seven Indian manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, days after the country crossed a milestone of administering 100 crore vaccinations. During the interaction, the PM will take stock of the experiences of the...
Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 244.58 million, death toll at 5,194,820

(Reuters) – More than 244.58 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,194,820​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive...
Beijing marks 100 days to Winter Olympics amid COVID, rights concerns

BEIJING (Reuters) – With 100 days until the start of the Winter Olympics, Beijing is promising a “simple and safe” 2022 Games – although preparations are anything but simple as China readies to host thousands of athletes and personnel as it battles COVID-19 flare-ups. Beijing will be the first city...
Polish COVID cases surge above 8,000 for first time since April

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland reported 8,361 daily COVID-19 cases and 133 deaths on Wednesday, the health ministry said, with the number of new cases reaching the highest level since late April. Central and eastern Europe, where vaccination rates are lower than in the west of the continent, has seen a...
WHO and Norway call on G20 to commit to ending COVID-19 pandemic

ZURICH (Reuters) – The World Health Organization and Norway’s prime minister called on Thursday on G20 leaders meeting in Rome this weekend to use their financial and political power to fund the ACT Accelerator programme’s latest $23.4 billion plan to end COVID-19. “I hope and urge that the G20 will make a commitment to end the pandemic,” Jonas Gahr Stoere, prime minister of Norway, which co-chairs the ACT Accelerator’s Facilitation Council which leads fundraising, told a WHO media briefing.
Singapore reports 3,432 new COVID-19 cases

(Reuters) – Singapore’s health ministry reported 3,432 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday after recording a highest single-day rise in cases the previous day, while it recorded 15 new deaths from the disease. A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further...
Germany’s COVID caseload makes biggest leap in two weeks

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s coronavirus caseload took its biggest jump in two weeks on Thursday, with over 28,000 new infections, the Robert Koch Institute said, adding heft to worries about restrictions this winter. The number of new infections per 100,000 people over seven days – one of the metrics used...
Kremlin claims ‘beautiful’ female US journalist is part of special ops mission to embarrass Putin

Russian media have doubled down on their sexist attacks on CNBC anchor Hadley Gamble, claiming her interview with Vladimir Putin was part of an American “special ops” mission.Last week Mr Putin made misogynistic remarks to the Abu Dhabi-based journalist during an interview in Moscow, suggesting she was “too beautiful” to understand answers he was giving.State media went on to attack Ms Gamble after the interview for Russian Energy Week as part of a coordinated effort to support the Russian president.The controversy took a bizarre twist at the weekend, when Kremlin-backed media pundits and commentators claimed Ms Gamble was part...
Ukraine joins alliance: Russia threatens NATO with consequences

Russia threatens repercussions if Ukraine joins NATO Federal Defense Minister Gromb-Karenbauer spoke in support of the crackdown on Moscow. Russia threatens NATO with repercussions if the military alliance takes further action to persuade Ukraine. Undersecretary of State Andrzej Rudenko responded with threatening statements from US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin. But Rudenko opened up about how Russia would react.
Can the US defend against Chinese missile attack?

The revelation that China has advanced in developing hypersonic weapons has renewed calls for the U.S. military to invest both in hypersonic weapons as well as the capability to combat such weapons. The test of a Chinese hypersonic missile in August appeared to catch U.S. military officials by surprise, with...
Biden is replicating Afghan disaster in Somalia

"If the United States negotiates with the Taliban, is it also talking to al Shabab?" That question, asked by a faculty member after I gave a guest lecture at Somaliland’s University of Hargeisa, caught me by surprise. The Trump administration’s naive approach toward the Taliban aside, it was hard to imagine that the U.S. would do anything to empower a group like al Shabab. After all, al Shabab is an al Qaeda affiliate responsible for gunning down shoppers at Nairobi’s Westgate Mall, singling out and gunning down Christian students at Kenya’s Garissa University, and targeting civilians and government officials alike with car bombs across Somalia. Indeed, the very reason why the U.S. spent tens of millions of dollars training Somali forces was to give them the ability to counter al Shabab.
The real reason the Pentagon is sounding the alarm over China's hypersonic missile

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, the top-ranking U.S. military officer, warned Wednesday about a scary-sounding new "hypersonic" missile. "I don't know if it's quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it's very close to that," he said in an interview, referencing the famous Soviet satellite. Supposedly these weapons are faster, more accurate, and harder to detect than any previous nuclear weapon.
The Uyghur issue, China’s greatest fear, is looming in Afghanistan

As the Taliban removed ethnic Uyghur militants from the border zone between Afghanistan and China, observers said there could be a revived policy coordination between the new leadership in Kabul and the Communist Party in Beijing. According to a UN report, there are 500 Uyghur militants among the Taliban. If...
Coca growers capture 180 soldiers destroying crops in Colombia

Colombian coca growers have taken hostage about 180 soldiers who were eradicating crops of the cocaine-yielding plant near the Venezuelan border, a military official said Thursday. General Omar Sepulveda told reporters six platoons under his command were “kidnapped” Tuesday in the municipality of Tibu in the northeast by communities resisting...
